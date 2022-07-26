Dive into Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fusi Resort, a luxurious paradise of natural beauty and tranquility located on the northern Shaviyani Atoll, boasts the longest infinity pool and biggest jacuzzi in the Maldives. Sirru Fen Fushi, which means ‘secret water island’ in the local Dhivehi language, truly lives up to its name, home to one of the country’s largest resort lagoons and 120 luxury villas each with their own private pool.

Merging seamlessly with idyllic views of the Indian Ocean, the infinity pool’s glittering waters provide the perfect spot to cool down whilst basking in the Maldivian sunshine. Stretching from one side of the tropical island to other, the 200m pool is framed by swaying palms and leads guests to the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art gallery. Meanwhile, the largest jacuzzi on the atoll is located on the island’s picturesque Sun Rise side. Conveniently perched by the resort’s expansive yoga deck, guests can practice their downward dog in paradise before soothing their muscles with a soak in the most beautiful of settings.

Guests of the resort are also treated to their own private sliver of aqua and those residing in the resort’s overwater villas can unwind in the comfort of their private infinity style pool, with the chance to spot magical marine life from dolphins and turtles to manta rays, and clown fish. Whilst in the beach tented style villas, guests can enjoy the intimacy of a castaway experience in a glamping tent themed villa boasting a chic, bohemian vibe, and a private pool nestled in the heart of the island’s colourful flora and fauna. Set on the island’s sandy shores the beach villa’s private pools are accompanied by a soundtrack of lapping waves allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the true meaning of Sirru Fen Fushi.

