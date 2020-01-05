Huvafen Fushi completes hat-trick as Maldives’ most romantic resort

Iconic luxury resort, Huvafen Fushi, has ended another successful year on a high after being named the Most Romantic Resort in the Maldives for the third consecutive year at the prestigious Maldives Travel Awards.

With its unmistakable aura of romance and seclusion, it is no surprise the indulgent dreamscape resort was recognised once again with this prestigious award.

Initiated in 2012 by the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate commitment, excellence and expertise in the Maldives tourism and hospitality industry.

This year, the annual gala took place on 19 December at Crossroads Maldives and saw over 200 travel industry professionals come together to honour the winners in 25 ‘Gala Edition’ categories, exclusively for resorts, airlines and liveaboards operating in the Maldives. Winners were selected based on a combination of scores sourced from a judging panel of experienced industry professionals, and popular votes submitted online or via SMS.

Easily reached within 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Huvafen Fushi is renowned for its mature and stylish vibe, capturing the essence of laid back luxury with Maldivian flair.

Forty-four enrapturing, naturally modern villas – each with a private pool – are enhanced by Huvafen Fushi’s distinct Thakuru butler service. An array of unique culinary experiences are infused with signature sensuality including an impressive wine cellar located eight metres below the surface. The resort’s legendary spa features the famed world-first underwater treatment area, a unique otherworldly treasure for wellness connoisseurs seeking a deeper experience.

Paired with Huvafen Fushi’s unsurpassed level of service, it is easy to understand why this timeless Maldives icon remains at the top of its game – and merits this most recent award.

Returning to the helm of Huvafen Fushi in April 2019, nine years after his first appointment, General Manager Noel Cameron brought with him exceptional expertise, fresh vision and an impressive track record in the industry.

Now firmly back at the forefront of the Maldives resort scene, Huvafen Fushi is bound for even greater heights in 2020, building on the resort’s already acclaimed position in the luxury market.

For more information and reservations, please visit huvafenfushi.com, email stay@huvafenfushi.com or call +960 66 44 222.