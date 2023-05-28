MATATO partners with Korean Tourism Organisation for roadshow

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has announced its partnership with the Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) for an exciting roadshow event aimed at promoting bilateral tourism between the Maldives and Korea on Thursday in Male’ Maagiri Hotel. This event serves as a platform to introduce KTO to our esteemed members, stakeholders, and the media, facilitating a closer partnership and opening up new opportunities for both destinations.

The roadshow event comes as a continuation of the productive discussions held between MATATO and KTO in March of this year. During these discussions, a variety of topics were explored. This collaboration signifies the commitment of both organisations to foster closer ties and enhance tourism experiences for travellers from both countries.

The Maldives and Korea have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, with Korean tourists and honeymooners expressing a deep affection for the pristine beauty of the Maldives over the course of many decades. Conversely, the Maldivian community has developed a growing interest in Korean culture, ranging from its delectable cuisine and captivating dramas to its popular music, especially in recent years.

This roadshow event presents an exceptional opportunity for MATATO members and other industry stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the diverse offerings of Korea as a tourist destination. Attendees were treated to engaging presentations by KTO and speech by Regional Director, Myong Kil Yun. Their expert knowledge and expertise will shed light on the unique experiences and attractions awaiting Maldivian travelers in Korea.

“We are excited to witness the captivating presentations and hear the perspectives of our members on this partnership,” said Abdulla Ghiyas President MATATO. “The collaboration between MATATO and KTO holds immense potential for forging stronger ties and creating mutually beneficial opportunities. We anticipate that this event will pave the way for more Maldivians to explore Korea and for Korean visitors to discover the enchanting beauty of the Maldives.”

The MATATO-KTO roadshow event promises to be an immersive experience, offering attendees the chance to network with key industry professionals, share insights, and explore potential avenues for collaboration. It represents a significant milestone in the efforts to strengthen tourism ties between the Maldives and Korea, fostering cultural exchange and facilitating the growth of the travel and hospitality industries in both countries.