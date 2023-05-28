Maldives launches joint campaign to promote Maldives in South Africa

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has launched a joint marketing programme in South Africa with Thompsons Holidays from April 2023 – July 2023.

The campaign consists of several unique activities including digital media, social media, outdoor advertising, and B2B events. The purpose of the campaign is to establish the Maldives as a top-of-the-mind destination for all potential long-haul tourists from the South African market and increase arrival figures in various segments.

Thompsons Holidays is one of the largest tour operators in South Africa with knowledgeable staff, exceptional service, quality products and a passion for travel. They have over 40 years of expertise in providing the finest, carefully selected collection of holidays to the most sought-after destinations, including the Maldives. A campaign with a leading brand such as Thompsons Holidays will elevate the Maldives brand in the South African market.

A total of 18 activities will be conducted under this campaign. Notably, the campaign will conduct a travel agent incentive programme encouraging sales to the Maldives. Additionally, Thompsons Holidays will conduct a dedicated social media campaign promoting the Maldives as a preferred beach getaway destination and an outdoor advertising campaign.

In 2021 and 2022, 16,347 tourists and 14,840 tourists arrived in the Maldives from South Africa respectively. As of January 2023, 643 tourists have arrived in the Maldives from this market. The arrival figure from this market exceeded the pre-pandemic arrival figure in 2021, indicating a strong potential for growth in the South African market.

A similar potential for growth was observed during the Maldives’ participation in WTM Africa this April. Therefore, MMPRC is dedicated to strengthening the Maldives presence in this market.