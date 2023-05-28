LUX* South Ari Atoll to host 2023 Wellness Week in June

As per the annual tradition, the well-loved Maldivian resort of The Lux Collective, LUX* South Ari Atoll, is getting ready for a week of wellness-boosting activities for the island’s guests as well as its team members from 3 – 10 June 2023.

Located on a lush tropical island in the Maldives, LUX* South Ari Atoll is a wellbeing sanctuary. The signature LUX* ME concept originates from a desire to bring wellness into everyday rituals. It is all about a personalised approach to wellbeing, whether it be spa, fitness, yoga, meditation, nutrition or a unique combination of all crafted to every guest’s needs.

This year’s Wellness Week Champions come from the UK, bringing along years of experience in fitness and healthy lifestyle coaching. Olivia Jarvis is known for her delicious fitness recipes as well as her effective, engaging workouts. While professional rugby player and renowned fitness trainer Mason Caton-Brown, is famous for his impressive speed, agility, and team player skills.

Olivia Jarvis

Mason Caton-Brown

Following their calling to inspire and motivate thousands of people to embrace a healthier lifestyle, Olivia and Mason will invite guests of LUX* South Ari Atoll to discover their own fitness capabilities and join curated group activities and individual training programmes. They will also host the Global Wellness Day celebration on the island on June 10, which is dedicated to #DanceMagenta theme this year.

The holistic approach behind the LUX* ME wellness concept means a vacation can comprise yoga, fitness classes and meditation; as well as enjoying nourishing Keen on Green dishes, vitamin D from the sun and fun time outdoors. Knowing how limiting a one-size-fits-all mindset is, the resort offers individual consultations and bespoke programmes. The therapists there are trained to tune in to individual bodily needs: from total relaxation, detoxification to healing.

To find out more about the LUX* ME wellness concept and to discover unique offers and Extraordinary Experiences of LUX* South Ari Atoll please visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.