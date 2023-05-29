Intl speaker line-up for Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference revealed

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced the international speakers and sideline regions for the highly anticipated Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023.

This conference will bring together 70+ travel writers, journalists, bloggers, influencers, and media experts from around the world to showcase the beauty and hospitality of the Maldives. The event will feature unique sideline experiences in eight different regions of the Maldives, each offering its own distinctive features and activities.

The conference boasts an extraordinary line-up of influential speakers who will inspire and engage the audience with their wealth of experience and thought-provoking ideas.

Doug Lansky, a renowned travel writer and tourism thought leader, will deliver a speech and contribute to the Sustainability Talks. He will also act as the moderator for the conference.

Jessica Nabongo, writer, photographer, travel expert, entrepreneur, and public speaker will share her experiences and stories. She will also appear on the Sustainability Talks.

Vikas Swarup, a distinguished novelist and former diplomat, will speak based on his novel “Q and A”, the basis for multiple oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

Eleni Giokos, a versatile CNN correspondent, will share her inspiring travel stories and moderate the Sustainability Talks panel.

The sideline regions offer participants the opportunity to explore remarkable destinations for three days and two nights. The hidden gems that are being explored during these sideline trips are Raa Atoll, Laamu Atoll, Ari Atoll, Vaavu Atoll, Haa Alifu and Haa Dhaalu Atolls, Kaafu Atoll, Addu Atoll, and Fuvahmulah. As part of this exclusive conference, participants will have the opportunity to explore the natural wonders, engage in exciting activities, and create unforgettable stories to share with the world.

The Visit Maldives Storytellers’ Conference 2023 is set to be an exceptional event. The conference highlights the transformative power of storytelling in the tourism industry, while promoting responsible travel and sustainability. Visit Maldives continues to prioritise the preservation of the Maldives’ cultural and natural heritage. One of the aims of the conference is to position the country beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea while increasing awareness of our MICE and sustainable tourism segments among influencers, bloggers, and travel writers.

Supporting companies for the conference include Crossroads Maldives as the host property, Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) as the seaplane partner, Maldivian as the domestic airline partner, Jalboot Maldives as the sea transport travel partner, Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun Public Limited (Dhiraagu) as the technology and communication partner, Maldives Industrial Fisheries Company Limited (MIFCO) as the sustainable fisheries partner, and Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) as the supporting partner.