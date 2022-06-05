MATATO holds AGM, elects new Executive Board

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has announced the election of its new executive board for the next two years.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held Saturday evening at Hotel Jen Male’, the association elected Abdulla Ghiyas as its new president, along with Mohamed Khaleel and Mohamed Shaz Waleed as its Vice Presidents.

Mohamed Bassam Adam was elected the Treasurer, while the rest of the board includes Abdulla Suood, Fathimath Shaha, Ignaz Mansoor, Khathim Hassan, Ibrahim Didi and Ibrahim Nizam.

Abdulla Suood is the immediate past president that steered the association through the challenging pandemic. The association is also the Maldives Chapter for Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA).

The newly elected board plans to hold various forums and events in the near future and more details to come soon.