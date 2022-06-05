Lily Beach celebrates Global Wellness Day with wellness festival, expert practitioners

For Global Wellness Day, Lily Beach Resort & Spa is honouring the theme of #ThinkMagenta – meaning positivity rising above negativity – with an exciting programme of wellness experiences to inspire a smile, new perspectives, and inner contentment.

A number of expert practitioners have been invited to the resort to share their diverse expertise with guests. These include talented sound healer, Ali Young from Chiang Mai Holistic, who harnesses the meditative power of Tibetan Singing Bowls to encourage deep relaxation in the mind, body, and soul.

This revitalising experience, together with restorative yoga and a variety of massages, will be offered as part of a 3-day Wellness Spa Package, running from the 4th -10th June (available to purchase until the 7th of June).

Throughout his stay, Ali Young will also be performing the art of Crystal Singing Bowls rhythmic music – a perfect listen to soothe busy minds and is a unique experience not to be missed. It’s the perfect wellness activity which allows a heightened sensory experience especially when witnessing beautiful tableaus such as the picturesque Maldivian sunset while listening to the music.

On June 11th – Global Wellness Day – the resort’s schedule starts with Detox Yoga at Tamara Spa, followed by a Massage Class. In the afternoon, a special edition vegetarian menu will be served at AQVA, before guests are invited back to Tamara Spa for a hand massage and product sampling tour. In the evening, there will be a dedicated meet & greet with the visiting practitioners, along with wellness mocktails, snacks and more. Those who wish can also welcome the sunset with meditation and singing bowls, and finish the night with a beach BBQ dinner, illuminated by bonfire (added charge apply for the Beach BBQ, all activities are bookable on a first-come-first-serve basis).

Following Global Wellness Day, Reiki Master, Karine Lackner and Bio-Resonance Expert and Human Movement Specialist, Dr Ridvan, will be offering novel experiences such as: Reiki Energy Healing, Personalised Wellness Checks, Nutrition for Gut Health, Nutrition Coaching by Temperament, Bio-Resonance Therapy, Spine Alignment, and Personal Training at the resort.

A pioneer of all-inclusive tourism in the Maldives, Lily Beach continues to exceed expectations. This #LilyBeachSurprise Wellness Festival is yet another demonstration of the resort going above and beyond to delight guests, setting the precedent for unforgettable experiences in the Maldives.

For more information about the Wellness Packages with Ali Young, the Global Wellness Day activities, and the Wellness Festival at Lily Beach and for reservations, contact reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com.