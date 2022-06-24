MATATO, Visit Maldives participate in Travel Agents Forum in Las Vegas

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) is participating in the Travel Agents Forum at Las Vegas, US from June 20-23.

The forum is organised by Travel Show Marketing Group (TravelSMG) that is an independent event and tradeshow organiser exclusively serving the North American leisure travel agent community. This event is one of the largest travel agent trade shows in North America, the Las Vegas Travel Agent Forum. The organisation works with several associations and marketing partners, which contributes to the overall marketing reach of well over 40,000 travel agent professionals.

MATATO and MMPRC intends to make best of this opportunity, and give opportunity for Maldivian travel businesses to make direct networking with the North American market and other emerging markets around the world

There are four co-exhibitors from Maldives, that are Resort Life, Reollo Travels, MY Fecility and Villa Hotels.

US accounts for 4.2 percent of tourist arrivals to the Maldives in 2021 with the fifth largest marketshare, with 55,760 tourists from the market holidaying in the Maldives.