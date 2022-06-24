The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands celebrates Eid Al-Adha in the Circle of Island Life

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will host an unforgettable Eid Al-Adha to follow its milestone first anniversary celebrations. From the 8th-11th July, in celebration of Eid, guests are invited to awaken all their senses in the exquisite luxury of the design masterpiece resort, from the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean. The perfect setting for an Eid escape, guests will be immersed in a curated programme of Fari Island experiences to mark the festivities.

A feast to remember

The culinary journey at this Indian Ocean jewel spans Japanese, Southern Italian, Cantonese and Lebanese cuisine throughout its seven restaurants and bars. For the Eid Al-Adha celebrations guests can enjoy an exclusive dining experience with celebrity Chef Tala Bashmi, named winner of Middle East and North Africa’s Best Female Chef 2022. Chef Patron at her renowned Fusions by Tala restaurant in Bahrain, Chef Tala will bring the flavours of the Middle East to an innovative and vibrant menu at the resort’s Arabesque restaurant.

For an authentic cultural immersion, the resort’s Beach Shack will present Maldivian Night, a feast for the senses, serving inspired dishes fusing tropical ingredients, simple spices and flavours from the north to the south of the Maldives. For those keen to learn and create, a Maldivian Cooking Class at La Locanda restaurant shares islander’s favourite recipes in live demonstrations by the resort’s Chefs de Cuisine.

Indian Ocean adventures

Plugging in to nature is essential at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and exploring the abundant reef surrounding the atoll is high on the agenda. Dipping in to the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Program marine naturalists will present the diversity of wildlife below the ocean, including its unique drone programme monitoring sea-life in the deep blue. Guests will get hands-on in the Coral Regeneration Ceramics Workshop, creating marine life-inspired clay ceramics for the coral nurseries, and for the explorers, a chance to snorkel with turtles and discover the biodiversity of the ocean for themselves awaits.

Those who prefer to stay above water can board a sunset Dolphin Cruise gliding alongside pods of playful dolphins, leaping and dancing to the setting sun.

Wellness rituals

With wellbeing at its core, The Ritz-Carlton Spa perches masterly over its sparkling lagoon, ready to welcome guests to sensory escapism shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves. Guests can enjoy blissful treatments from holistic British brand Bamford, channelling the ocean’s rhythm in wave-like massage. In the Mystique Garden an Island Sunriser welcomes guests to a three kilometre scenic sunrise jog followed by a restoring body balance session, while Sunset Yoga will close balmy island days beachside.

Legendary experiences

To ensure memories are created to cherish for years to come, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands curates signature experiences showcasing the unique natural beauty of its setting, from total immersion in seascapes, and sunrise and sunset views. Guests will be invited to celebrate the resort’s Defining Moments, a sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and elegant flaming ceremony.

In the Legendary Sandbank Experience, guests are transported to the Fari Islands’ sandbank for a day of remote island escapism. From noon to 4pm, guests will enjoy a lavish lunch, drinks on tap, water sports and entertainment on their very own Indian Ocean Island.

A family affair

No guest is too small for unforgettable moments and at Ritz Kids – a futuristic indoor-outdoor space of fun is home to playgrounds, napping pods, video games, movies, and a pool with slides and jets! For Eid Al-Adha, children will discover the ancient art form of Henna through beautifully designed skin art. Getting the creative juices flowing and inspired by nature, mini VIPs can join a coconut shell arts and crafts workshop and led by the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, a fun pom pom and accessories making session. At Kids’ Night Out, the youngest guests will enjoy an evening packed with hours of games, activities, movies, and delicious treats for tummies.

Villas by design

Set above vibrant azure waters or nestled along white-sand beach coves, the resort’s luxury villas blend island living with architectural mastery. Guests can retreat to a choice of 100 villas, designed by the late venerated Kerry Hill and Kerry Hill Studios, blurring the line between indoors and out, and offering complete privacy. From spherical-lux overwater and beachfront villas, sleeping up to four adults and two children, and to the pinnacle of accommodation, for larger families, The Ritz-Carlton Estate sleeping up to nine adults, or six adults and three children, complete with private chef and its own spa studio. Whatever the choice, guests are lavished in luxury with all villas providing mesmerising ocean views, private infinity pools, Aris Meeha island service for personalised experiences, and luxurious Bamford amenities.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives