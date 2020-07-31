Lily Beach Resort Maldives crowned best all-inclusive resort in Asia

Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives has been voted as the top all-inclusive resort in Asia and ranked the 11th all-inclusive resort in the world at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Every year, TripAdvisor pulls together all the reviews and ratings that travellers share from across the globe — and use that info to spotlight the very best. The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrates the ‘Best of the Best’ among them.

With this year’s win, Lily Beach Resort has been voted the leading all-inclusive destination for three consecutive years.

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort and Spa is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia, in a testament to the appeal of its unique and elevated concept of “Affordable Luxury”.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.