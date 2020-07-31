Kandima Maldives unveils The Fresh Labs farm-to-table initiative

Kandima Maldives has unveiled The Fresh Labs, a farm-to-table initiative that will provide guests with the freshest local produce.

Under The Fresh Labs initiative, the culinary team at Kandima will have the opportunity to source the freshest Maldivian produce from the green island farms located at the resort and its surrounding islands.

It will reduce Kandima’s dependence on imported produce and instead support local producers to ensure resort guests always have the greenest and freshest salads on their table.

“At Kandima, we believe in being environmentally responsible and take sustainability very seriously,” an announcement read.

“Why import something from thousands of kilometres away when with a little extra effort it could be produced locally at almost the same cost and by doing so bring numerous benefits to local communities and the environment?”

The local green initiative makes Kandima one of only a few island resorts in Maldives to take a serious yet critical step towards local sustainability and all-round wellness of guests.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.