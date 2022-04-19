Connect with nature, cultivate rejuvenation at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives

Prioritise balance and wellbeing with an escape to a secluded island getaway, surrounded by azure waters of the Indian Ocean. Atmosphere Kanifushi is a quiet sanctuary where you can reconnect with yourself, your loved ones, and the natural world.

Situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll, just 30 minutes via a scenic seaplane transfer from the Malé International Airport, this Maldivian retreat offers mesmerizing vistas and numerous opportunities for tapping into serenity. It is an ideal stay for those looking to counterbalance busy modern life with a deeply relaxing escape amidst pristine beaches and clear turquoise lagoons, while still enjoying the luxury of fabulous amenities and experiences.

Connect to nature’s rhythm

Enchanting views from sunrise to sunset invite you to laze in the soft glow of the sun, naturally resetting your circadian rhythm. In the evenings, you can catch the crimson streaks of the sun setting at the horizon from the deck of a sunset view villa, or from the gently lapping waters of the adults-only pool at the Sunset Pool Bar.

For an even more serene evening experience, set off on a Dhoni, a traditional Maldivian sailing vessel, and literally sail into the sunset. The distinctive Maldivian hues of blues and turquoise transform into romantic red, pink, purple, and deep orange as you float across the sea.

Rejuvenate yourself

The resort offers ample opportunities to reflect and unwind away from the daily buzz of the city.

Take in the breathtaking sunrise views at the secluded far eastern end of the island. Fitness enthusiasts can also enjoy a meditative morning run on the 2 km long beach and shaded island paths.

For deeper relaxation, book a treatment at Akiri Spa By Mandara specialising in Ayurveda therapies, signature Mandara body and facial treatments, and body scrubs.

Reconnect with nature

Atmosphere Kanifushi delights with its white, sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and lush gardens, reminding visitors of nature’s natural healing powers.

Wake up to the sound of birdsong and ocean waves. Soothe your nervous system by sipping in the clean air while the water laps gently on the turquoise lagoon. Explore the stunning natural marine ecosystems with a sunset fishing trip or gain mental clarity with a leisurely stand-up paddle.

Nourish yourself

Greet the morning with a laid-back, delicious floating breakfast spread served in the comfort of your private pool. If you are an early riser, start your day with breakfast amidst tranquility at the inviting outdoor deck of The Spice restaurant. Awash in hues of orange and yellow, the spot showcases gorgeous views of the sun waking up over the horizon.

For lunch and dinner, you can sample cuisines as diverse as Japanese Teppanyaki grills, Mediterranean dishes, Sri Lankan street food, or dine from an entirely vegetarian menu, a first in the Maldives.

Leave the island recharged with newfound energy, hope, and positivity – alive with wellness from the inside out.

To learn more about Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://www.atmospherehotelsandresorts.com/