Amilla launches Maldives’ first perimenopause, menopause retreat

Even though it is a natural stage in life, many women find it daunting to navigate changes in their hormones during perimenopause and menopause, and all that comes with it – hot flushes, mood swings, lack of sleep and more. But help is at hand! Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is the first resort in the Maldives (and one of just a handful of resorts around the world) to have created a women’s perimenopause and menopause retreat.

Three 5 day Perimenopause/Menopause Retreats

June 23rd to July 7th, 2022.

Led by renowned naturopath and wellness coach, Claire O’Sullivan.

Developed to give women the tools they need to adapt to the changes in their bodies in a healthy and positive way

Women joining the retreat will be able to explore natural ways to boost female hormones and manage menopausal symptoms through movement, nutrition and mindful activities including yoga, masterclass talks, dynamic meditation, Pranayama breathwork, Sufi Whirling Meditation, intuitive dance, workshops on eating well.

The package includes:

Five days of activities

One wellness drink daily

A one-on-one consultation with the coach

Group sessions

One Foot Reflexology (60 minute) session

An Intuitive Aroma Massage (60 mins)

One Craniosacral Therapy

Five personalised Sensora Light Therapy

Find out more and book your clients into the retreat by emailing stay@amilla.com