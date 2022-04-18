Soneva Fushi to host exclusive Aequi Mental Resilience Retreat

Soneva, the world-leading luxury resorts group, has partnered with Aequi to host an exclusive Mental Resilience Retreat. This inaugural retreat takes place during September 23-30, 2022, as an eight-day residential retreat and will be held at Soneva Fushi, the award-winning resort in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Led by Aequi’s team of expert practitioners, the retreat is open to just six guests and will integrate psychological and holistic approaches to wellbeing through a fully personalised, one-to-one service.

Aequi’s founder, Dr Shaazneen Ali, a Maldivian British consultant psychiatrist and mental well-being coach, based and practicing in London, wished to combine her worlds; several years of experience working in mental health and a personal knowledge of the Maldivian hospitality industry to create a unique, bespoke mental well-being retreat in the Maldives.

Along with co-founders; Dr Soumitra Burman-Roy, another well-established British consultant psychiatrist practicing in London, who enjoys working with people to help them identify their psychological and social assets promoting personal resilience and supporting them to live with the sense of purpose they aspire to, and Ms Nazeeha Ahmed, a Maldivian from a hospitality background, with experience in several establishments, local and international, and a strong advocate for healthy living, together have created Aequi.

Aequi’s team of independent practitioners have been hand-picked for their positive, inspiring personalities and expertise across a variety of disciplines, including medicine, psychology, nutrition and yoga. Their clinically informed approach focuses on developing mental resilience for future challenges and to embrace opportunities to one’s best, reducing the impact of past stressors and helping participants prepare themselves for future challenges and opportunities.

Retreat participants will stay at a choice of private villas at Soneva Fushi, which range from one to nine-bedroom island villas, with private gardens, pools and direct beach access, or the resort’s new one and two-bedroom Water Retreats, the largest of their kind in the world, with spectacular views over the ocean. The wide selection of one-of-a-kind dining destinations cater to every appetite, including the plant-based menu at Shades of Green, exquisite Japanese cuisine at the So Hands On Sushi counter, and a bountiful buffet at Mihiree Mithaa. During their downtime, they can also indulge in Soneva Fushi’s unforgettable experiences, from a sunset dolphin cruise or a guided snorkelling tour at the house reef to a private picnic on a deserted sandbank.

Before the retreat, participants undergo a pre-assessment including mental, physical and nutritional assessment, with Aequi’s London team, to ensure their suitability for the retreat and to enable Aequi to create a fully personalised retreat plan, including nutritional recommendations for their stay.

During the event, participants will be guided by the on-site team to explore their individual strengths and weaknesses and learn personalised wellbeing techniques. Aequi’s process encourages participants to develop an understanding of the psychological concepts that are relevant to their own particular situation and integrate this with other aspects of self-care. The on-site experts include a psychiatrist, a psychotherapist and a yoga teacher, while the rest of the team will be available for additional virtual support, if required. Taking place over eight days, the retreat includes three days of retreat work, one day of rest, and a further four days of retreat work. Additional days and other dates are also available on advance request.

Retreat participants must be 18 or over, although they are most welcome to bring other guests to the resort during their stay. Following the retreat, all participants have the option to follow-up with Aequi’s London team to continue their wellness journey.

The Aequi Soneva Fushi Mental Resilience Retreat is priced at GBP 8,500. Flights and accommodation are charged separately, according to Aequi’s special rates.

The retreat will be hosted by Aequi’s accomplished team. For more information on Aequi’s qualified practitioners visit www.aequi.co.uk.