Domestic transfer to Fushifaru Maldives now available

With the opening of Madivaru Airport in Lhaviyani Atoll last month, Fushifaru Maldives has announced that domestic transfer is now available for the resort.

Fushifaru has partnered with Maldivian and the flights from Velena International Airport to Madivaru Airport can be booked directly with the resort. The airline is renowned for its Maldivian hospitality on all flights matched with competitive price.

Flights to and from Male’s Velana International Airport will take only 25 minutes and operate throughout the night, overcoming previous service limitations to only seaplanes operating in daylight. Fushifaru is only 15-minute speedboat ride away from Madivaru Airport.

Operations at Madivaru Airport have commenced with four flights per day for the summer until end of October, scheduled according to arrivals and departures of international flights to minimise wait times.

Airport lounges are available for Fushifaru guests at the Domestic Terminal at Velana International Airport and Madivaru Airport – “Moonimaa Lounge” and “Madivaru Airport Lounge” respectively. The lounges are equipped with bathrooms, furniture, televisions with cable news and other programs, computers with free internet access and connection, up to date magazines, food and beverages and such other facilities and services comparable to other business-class airport lounges of repute.

Until now Lhaviyani has been serviced only by seaplanes, where operation is limited to daylight as well as flying from a different terminal at Velana.

Access to Fushifaru Maldives has significantly improved. The resort’s guests now have two options: a 35-minute seaplane transfer; and a 25-minute domestic flight and a 15-minute speedboat ride.

Reservations for Fushifaru Maldives and transfers can be made by visiting www.fushifaru.com or by calling +960 662 0202.