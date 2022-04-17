Fathuhulla Naseer appointed Senior Manager, Corporate Partnership at CROSSROADS Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives welcomes talented, enthusiastic Fathuhulla Naseer as Corporate Partnership Senior Manager.

With extensive Sales background, Fatho will work closely with his executive committee in developing and delivering corporate partnership strategy and compelling partnership opportunities for their company.

“Fatho’s passion and drive, combined with large network of influencers in the local trade will prove extremely valuable as we expand and further strengthen the position of the brand to both trade partners and marketplace”, speaking of Fatho’s appointment, Managing Director Tolga Unan said.

