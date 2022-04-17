Culture Featured Lifestyle News Travel

Amilla Maldives Resort unveils unique cultural immersions

15 views April 17, 2022

As the trend for unique and adventurous travel experiences sees a resurgence, Amilla Resort in the Maldives is unveiling a new cultural immersions for guests curious to discover neighbouring island communities.

As Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is one of the few Maldivian-owned and operated luxury resorts in the Maldives, championing its heritage is an important part of its ethos. So Amilla has created an incredible new cultural immersion experience exclusively for its guests, featuring unparalleled insights into traditional island life.

  • The Baa Atoll resort’s new one-of-a-kind cultural experience, led by Amilla’s activities team, begins at Kendhoo, a neighbouring island community.
  • Guests will discover the first mosque ever built in this proudly moderate Sunni Muslim nation. Built over 800 years ago.
  • There will also be the opportunity to observe women making coir (coconut husk) rope by hand – the island’s biggest industry.
  • Next is Kudarikilu. This island is home to a ‘secret’ heritage museum containing countless historic pieces that showcases the history of the Maldives.
  • Guests can refresh themselves with a fresh drinking coconut and traditional handmade snacks such as bajiya, Gulha, Kavaab and Biskeemiya.

Amilla will continue to uplift Maldivian voices and talent, and is planning another Maldives Cultural Week from July 20th-26th after the success of itsinaugural event. It will feature a local sand artist, two Maldvian fashion labels, Dhivehi lessons, cookery workshops, drumming and games.

For more information email stay@amilla.com.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Six Senses appoints Michael Vance as Regional Director of Sales, Marketing for Maldives
Blissful family getaway at Finolhu Maldives’ island playground
Summer Island Maldives implements eco-friendly mosquito eradication plan
Surf in style at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Rediscover Duniye in Kuramathi
Soneva Fushi unveils host of new dining destinations

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House