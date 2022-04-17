Amilla Maldives Resort unveils unique cultural immersions

As the trend for unique and adventurous travel experiences sees a resurgence, Amilla Resort in the Maldives is unveiling a new cultural immersions for guests curious to discover neighbouring island communities.

As Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is one of the few Maldivian-owned and operated luxury resorts in the Maldives, championing its heritage is an important part of its ethos. So Amilla has created an incredible new cultural immersion experience exclusively for its guests, featuring unparalleled insights into traditional island life.

The Baa Atoll resort’s new one-of-a-kind cultural experience, led by Amilla’s activities team, begins at Kendhoo, a neighbouring island community.

Guests will discover the first mosque ever built in this proudly moderate Sunni Muslim nation. Built over 800 years ago.

There will also be the opportunity to observe women making coir (coconut husk) rope by hand – the island’s biggest industry.

Next is Kudarikilu. This island is home to a ‘secret’ heritage museum containing countless historic pieces that showcases the history of the Maldives.

Guests can refresh themselves with a fresh drinking coconut and traditional handmade snacks such as bajiya, Gulha, Kavaab and Biskeemiya.

Amilla will continue to uplift Maldivian voices and talent, and is planning another Maldives Cultural Week from July 20th-26th after the success of itsinaugural event. It will feature a local sand artist, two Maldvian fashion labels, Dhivehi lessons, cookery workshops, drumming and games.

For more information email stay@amilla.com.