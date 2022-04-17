Six Senses appoints Michael Vance as Regional Director of Sales, Marketing for Maldives

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas has announced the appointment of Michael Vance as Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for the Maldives, where he will oversee two Six Senses properties.

Michael brings more than 15 years of international experience in the high-end hospitality sector to the role.

Michael spent the last four years as the Head of Sales & Marketing at Perowne International in London where he oversaw a global portfolio of more than 20 independent luxury hotels, resorts, and lodges. He is no stranger to Six Senses having previously spent six years as Director of Sales, based in London, looking after the UK market on behalf of the group.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Michael back to Six Senses to oversee the sales and marketing strategies for our two properties in the Maldives: Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura,” explains Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager.

Opening in December 2022, the re-launch of Kanuhura under the Six Senses brand represents a new beginning in the island’s rich history in the Maldives, and Michael will oversee the reopening strategy, alongside driving the continued success of Six Senses Laamu.

“A great addition to the team, I am confident that Michael’s inspirational and results-oriented leadership will lead to a successful launch of our second property, while also ensuring growth and further strengthening relationships with our key partners,” adds Marteyne.

“Both of the Six Senses properties in the Maldives will offer incredible experiences for guests, and I am looking forward to working with our teams on the ground to develop these further and share our stories and plans with guests and partners around the world,” says Michael.

“Having such a connection to the brand and to the Maldives, I have long aspired to take on such a role. To have the opportunity to do so at this pivotal time in the development of Six Senses and its growth in the Maldives is something incredibly special.”

Michael and his family will remain based in the UK but needless to say his two young children are very much looking forward to becoming two of Six Senses Laamu’s newest Junior Marine Biologists. Michael has always been an avid traveler and his passion for the Maldives stems from his first visit more than 25 years ago. Michael’s personal passions are good food (both cooking and eating) as well as scuba-diving and exploring the world with his partner and children.