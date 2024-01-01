Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has introduced its new Epigenetic Dining concept, that redefines the wellness culinary experience for its esteemed guests. In addition to this, the resort also adds plant-based menus across all its dining outlets setting a new standard for personalised wellness.

The new Epigenetic Dining concept begins with an epigenetic test, a non-intrusive test in which hair root samples are scanned through a bio profiler providing a detailed report about the body’s level of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants, and contaminants.

Following the test, guests engage in a private 30-minute consultation with Anantara Kihavah’s wellness expert, who guides them through their test report, providing wellness insights and recommendations. Guests will receive a meticulously crafted 30 to 90-day plan along with a detailed report of their test results, offering invaluable insights into their individual dietary profiles.

Working hand in hand with Anantara Kihavah’s culinary teams, experienced nutritionist ensures that every dish aligns seamlessly with the guest’s wellness goals based on their epigenetic results.

Epigenetic Dining comes to life as guests embark on a bespoke culinary adventure with a set menu at Manzaru. Each dish and beverage is artfully curated to resonate with the guest’s unique epigenetic profile, ensuring they savour not only exquisite flavours but also a dining experience that aligns with their well-being.

Crafted with Holistic Wellness in mind and in a significant step towards sustainability, Anantara Kihavah also proudly introduces plant-based set menus available in Manzaru, Spice, and SEA Underwater Restaurant. What makes these menus truly exceptional is the guidance and training of renowned Holistic Wellness Chef Jamie Raftery. Chef Raftery’s influence ensures that every plant-based dish is not only ecologically conscious but also a culinary masterpiece that respects the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.

Priced at USD 345++ for individuals and USD 650++ per couple, Epigenetic Dining offers a transformative dining experience that enriches and indulges the senses. The fusion of scientific understanding and culinary creativity ensures that guests can relish meals that are not only delicious but also tailored to promote their individual well-being.

For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.