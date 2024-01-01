Discover epigenetic dining, plant-based wellness menus at Anantara Kihavah Maldives

Six Senses Kanuhura has announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef José Pizarro, who will be hosting two exclusive dinners at the resort’s Spanish restaurant, The Point.

Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of the island and facing the sunset, The Point features a Spanish-influenced menu with sharing plates of tapas and a wine bar. The live cooking station and counter seating invite guests to interact with the Chefs who love to share culinary stories, ingredients, and tips for each dish. The team uses fresh ingredients from the Organic Garden and locally sourced and sustainably caught fresh fish, along with Spain’s all-time classic favorites such as cheese, cold cuts, sauces, and, of course, homemade sangria.

In January, the culinary team is excited to welcome Chef José Pizarro to The Point for two exclusive dinners. Born in Cáceres, a rural village near Extremadura, José pursued his love of cooking and trained in some of Spain’s most acclaimed restaurants, before later moving to London. Aligned to the Six Senses ethos, José believes in fresh, seasonal ingredients and keeping his dishes simple. His art is based around modern Spanish plates, with an accent on traditional dishes that remind him of home. He owns several restaurants in the UK and one in Abu Dhabi and has released six books.

During his visit to Six Senses Kanuhura, José invites guests to experience his love for Spanish tapas and explore fresh and local ingredients. He says: “To be invited to cook and share my passion in Six Senses Kanuhura and the Maldives is a dream come true for me. I am very excited to share this experience with such a well-traveled, discerning, and food-loving audience in a real paradise.”

Ruwan Nalindra, Executive Chef of Six Senses Kanuhura says: “Being able to work alongside José Pizarro is a great pleasure and I look forward to learning more about his passion and art, as well as creating traditional tapas with him at The Point. Our team is focused on enhancing the culinary experience of our guests and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these exclusive dinners.”

Manuel Dominguez, Chef De Cuisine at The Point says: “It is always a great experience to share a live cooking station with a Chef like José Pizarro, who will bring flavors, aromas and memories from our home, Spain, and at the same time invite our guests to this culinary journey.”

The dinners will take place on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 at The Point. For more details or bookings please contact dining-kanuhura@sixsenses.com