Food
Discover epigenetic dining, plant-based wellness menus at Anantara Kihavah Maldives
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has introduced its new Epigenetic Dining concept, that redefines the wellness culinary experience for its esteemed guests. In addition to this, the resort also adds plant-based menus across all its dining outlets setting a new standard for personalised wellness.
The new Epigenetic Dining concept begins with an epigenetic test, a non-intrusive test in which hair root samples are scanned through a bio profiler providing a detailed report about the body’s level of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants, and contaminants.
Following the test, guests engage in a private 30-minute consultation with Anantara Kihavah’s wellness expert, who guides them through their test report, providing wellness insights and recommendations. Guests will receive a meticulously crafted 30 to 90-day plan along with a detailed report of their test results, offering invaluable insights into their individual dietary profiles.
Working hand in hand with Anantara Kihavah’s culinary teams, experienced nutritionist ensures that every dish aligns seamlessly with the guest’s wellness goals based on their epigenetic results.
Epigenetic Dining comes to life as guests embark on a bespoke culinary adventure with a set menu at Manzaru. Each dish and beverage is artfully curated to resonate with the guest’s unique epigenetic profile, ensuring they savour not only exquisite flavours but also a dining experience that aligns with their well-being.
Crafted with Holistic Wellness in mind and in a significant step towards sustainability, Anantara Kihavah also proudly introduces plant-based set menus available in Manzaru, Spice, and SEA Underwater Restaurant. What makes these menus truly exceptional is the guidance and training of renowned Holistic Wellness Chef Jamie Raftery. Chef Raftery’s influence ensures that every plant-based dish is not only ecologically conscious but also a culinary masterpiece that respects the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
Priced at USD 345++ for individuals and USD 650++ per couple, Epigenetic Dining offers a transformative dining experience that enriches and indulges the senses. The fusion of scientific understanding and culinary creativity ensures that guests can relish meals that are not only delicious but also tailored to promote their individual well-being.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Food
Tapas nights with celebrity chef José Pizarro at Six Senses Kanuhura
Six Senses Kanuhura has announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef José Pizarro, who will be hosting two exclusive dinners at the resort’s Spanish restaurant, The Point.
Set on the iconic beach on the northern tip of the island and facing the sunset, The Point features a Spanish-influenced menu with sharing plates of tapas and a wine bar. The live cooking station and counter seating invite guests to interact with the Chefs who love to share culinary stories, ingredients, and tips for each dish. The team uses fresh ingredients from the Organic Garden and locally sourced and sustainably caught fresh fish, along with Spain’s all-time classic favorites such as cheese, cold cuts, sauces, and, of course, homemade sangria.
In January, the culinary team is excited to welcome Chef José Pizarro to The Point for two exclusive dinners. Born in Cáceres, a rural village near Extremadura, José pursued his love of cooking and trained in some of Spain’s most acclaimed restaurants, before later moving to London. Aligned to the Six Senses ethos, José believes in fresh, seasonal ingredients and keeping his dishes simple. His art is based around modern Spanish plates, with an accent on traditional dishes that remind him of home. He owns several restaurants in the UK and one in Abu Dhabi and has released six books.
During his visit to Six Senses Kanuhura, José invites guests to experience his love for Spanish tapas and explore fresh and local ingredients. He says: “To be invited to cook and share my passion in Six Senses Kanuhura and the Maldives is a dream come true for me. I am very excited to share this experience with such a well-traveled, discerning, and food-loving audience in a real paradise.”
Ruwan Nalindra, Executive Chef of Six Senses Kanuhura says: “Being able to work alongside José Pizarro is a great pleasure and I look forward to learning more about his passion and art, as well as creating traditional tapas with him at The Point. Our team is focused on enhancing the culinary experience of our guests and we look forward to welcoming everyone to these exclusive dinners.”
Manuel Dominguez, Chef De Cuisine at The Point says: “It is always a great experience to share a live cooking station with a Chef like José Pizarro, who will bring flavors, aromas and memories from our home, Spain, and at the same time invite our guests to this culinary journey.”
The dinners will take place on Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26 at The Point. For more details or bookings please contact dining-kanuhura@sixsenses.com
Drink
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
Patina Maldives, renowned for crafting unparalleled experiences, is set to ignite January 2024 with an epicurean spectacle featuring visionary chefs, master baristas, and a wine journey.
Chef Bo Bech: 15 – 28 January 2024
Patina Maldives welcomes back Chef Bo Bech, a maestro, philosopher, and revered star in the culinary world. Known for birthing the Nordic culinary movement and earning the coveted Michelin Star, Chef Bo Bech will enchant patrons with his signature magic at Kōen, promising a sensorial voyage for all attendees.
Barista Goran Goric: 15 – 29 January 2024
Step into a world of artistic caffeination as Latte Art Extraordinaire, Barista Goran Goric, takes center stage with a series of pop-ups. Immerse yourself in exclusive latte art masterclasses and indulge in an enigmatic coffee cocktail menu that aims to redefine the coffee experience.
Balthasar Ress Wine Journey: 23 – 24 January 2024
Embark on an exclusive Balthasar Ress Wine Journey, offering a passage into the legendary winery from the Rheingau region. Immerse yourself in the essence of their vineyards dominated by Riesling and complemented by the allure of Pinot Noir. Choose between a tasting dinner or a shore-side wine experience, paying homage to local flora and fauna while savoring world-class wine.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, expresses his excitement:
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished artisans, each bringing their unique expertise to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Our guests are in for exclusive experiences, where gastronomy meets artistry against the breathtaking backdrop of Patina Maldives.”
Prepare for an odyssey of flavors as Patina Maldives sets the stage for a gastronomic celebration unlike any other in January 2024.
For more information contact at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Food
COMO Cocoa Island opens first ever pop-up dining experience, The Konro Grill and Bar
The Konro Grill and Bar, a special pop-up restaurant serving delectable yakitori and an exquisite sake bar is now open on COMO Cocoa Island.
Available from now to April 10th 2024, the pop-up brings together the art of yakitori and a remarkable sake bar. Nestled on Faru Beach, this unique dining experiences promises a fusion of Japanese flavours amidst the picturesque backdrop of the island’s powder soft white beaches.
Experience the tantalising aromas of fresh vegetables, meats, and seafood skewers, expertly grilled on a traditional Konro grill right before your eyes. Designed to delight the palette, guests can savour premium Tajima Wagyu with beautiful marbling that gives the meat a rich, buttery flavour; Glacier 51 Toothfish, sometimes referred to as the wagyu of the sea, with its delicate sweetness; and brussels sprouts with miso and dancing bonito for extra umami.
Enthusiasts of Japanese spirits can indulge in a curated selection of premium sake, including the illustrious IWA 5 Assemblage 2, Junmai Daiginjo crafted by Richard Geoffroy, former Chef de Cave at Dom Pérignon. Additionally, Japanese beers and inventive cocktails, such as The Green Konro signature cocktail, featuring Shirataki “Pink” Jukusei no Jozen Mizunogotoshi, Midori liqueur, pineapple juice and Scrappy’s Bitters, promise an unparalleled sensory experience.
Open from afternoon until late, enjoy stunning views of the beach, especially during sunset or under a star-studded sky. Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of this purpose-built pop-up restaurant, crafted entirely from local materials, aiming to bring the quintessential Japanese food-cart experience to life amidst the tropical paradise of COMO Cocoa Island.
For more information on COMO Cocoa Island or to book your next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maldives/como-cocoa-island
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives kicks off 13-day festive extravaganza
-
News6 days ago
Virgin Atlantic to increase Maldives flights for winter 2024
-
News1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives’ Haali Beach illuminates with sustainable Christmas tree lighting extravaganza
-
Awards7 days ago
You & Me Maldives wins Agoda Circle Choice Award 2023
-
News1 week ago
‘A Moment in Time’ festivities for Christmas, New Year at Oaga Art Resort
-
News1 week ago
Escape to paradise with Atmosphere Core this festive season
-
News1 week ago
Acclaimed Nepalese doctor arrives at JA Manafaru for festive wellness therapy
-
News7 days ago
Kandolhu Maldives presents extravagant festive season for 2023-2024