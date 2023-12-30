Six Senses Kanuhura welcomes French visionary artist-painter Lucas Beaufort for a vibrant art week celebration

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives and leader of unparalleled bespoke service, has announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as General Manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and worked across markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Previously having helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group, Joulak for providing memorable experiences for guests. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish, his multilingual abilities set him apart and will enable him to establish meaningful relationships with guests to provide a highly personal approach to service that encompasses all nationalities and backgrounds.

As a hands-on and energetic leader, Joulak is perfectly placed to take the helm at the property and lead it into the future, thanks to his unique ability to translate the brand’s strategy into service elements. This coupled with his impressive record of excellence, demonstrated by the accolades he has received in recent years, including Best General Manager Europe 2022 and 2023, will lead Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to new heights of personalized customer satisfaction.

Joulak received the Lifetime Julian Star Award in 2022 and was named among the 100 Most Inspirational People in Global Hospitality & Travel 2023 by the International Hospitality Institute, exemplifying his commitment to operational excellence which will be integral to his new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

Commenting on his appointment, TJ Joulak says: “I am thrilled and honored to join the exceptional team at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The Maldives has long captivated visitors with its enchanting natural setting , and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi complements this with Its commitment to deliver unparalleled personalized experience for every guest. I am excited to continue building upon this legacy, and together with the talented staff, elevate the property to new heights and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality. “