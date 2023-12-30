News
Six Senses Kanuhura welcomes French visionary artist-painter Lucas Beaufort for a vibrant art week celebration
Six Senses Kanuhura is excited to welcome Lucas Beaufort, a French visionary artist-painter, to celebrate a colorful Art Week from January 17 to 24, 2024. During his stay, Lucas will be creating art in various locations at Six Senses Kanuhura, and all guests are invited to participate.
Born in Cannes, Lucas is an avid traveler, who likes to continuously trigger his inspiration from the new places he visits and the people he meets on his journey. His art is inspired by a joyful and optimistic world and is centered around diversity and love. Each painting represents characters that intertwine and intersect in a moment of joy.
While on island, Lucas will explore every corner and follow his inspiration. He will create art, inspired by the location itself, the colors, textures, fabrics, nature and also by the people he interacts with. All guests are invited to join Lucas in creating art, discuss their inspiration and share insights on painting techniques, join his workshop, or simply follow him and observe how he creates his art.
Lucas says: “I live in a world surrounded by imaginary characters – kind but mischievous monsters – that help me build a positive image of the world and guide my choices every day. Maldives has always been one of my favorite places to visit. It is surrounded by thousands of shades of blue and I love every single color of its natural color palette. I am very excited to be visiting Six Senses Kanuhura to find inspiration in the natural beauty of the island, guests, the multicultural team of hosts, and the stories they all have to share.”
The Art Week grand finale and big reveal will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, during a cocktail on the beach., where Lucas will be delighted to discuss and answer any questions about his travels, art, and inspiration.
Drink
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
Patina Maldives, renowned for crafting unparalleled experiences, is set to ignite January 2024 with an epicurean spectacle featuring visionary chefs, master baristas, and a wine journey.
Chef Bo Bech: 15 – 28 January 2024
Patina Maldives welcomes back Chef Bo Bech, a maestro, philosopher, and revered star in the culinary world. Known for birthing the Nordic culinary movement and earning the coveted Michelin Star, Chef Bo Bech will enchant patrons with his signature magic at Kōen, promising a sensorial voyage for all attendees.
Barista Goran Goric: 15 – 29 January 2024
Step into a world of artistic caffeination as Latte Art Extraordinaire, Barista Goran Goric, takes center stage with a series of pop-ups. Immerse yourself in exclusive latte art masterclasses and indulge in an enigmatic coffee cocktail menu that aims to redefine the coffee experience.
Balthasar Ress Wine Journey: 23 – 24 January 2024
Embark on an exclusive Balthasar Ress Wine Journey, offering a passage into the legendary winery from the Rheingau region. Immerse yourself in the essence of their vineyards dominated by Riesling and complemented by the allure of Pinot Noir. Choose between a tasting dinner or a shore-side wine experience, paying homage to local flora and fauna while savoring world-class wine.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, expresses his excitement:
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished artisans, each bringing their unique expertise to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Our guests are in for exclusive experiences, where gastronomy meets artistry against the breathtaking backdrop of Patina Maldives.”
Prepare for an odyssey of flavors as Patina Maldives sets the stage for a gastronomic celebration unlike any other in January 2024.
For more information contact at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Insiders
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appoints TJ Joulak as General Manager
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives and leader of unparalleled bespoke service, has announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as General Manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and worked across markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Previously having helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group, Joulak for providing memorable experiences for guests. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish, his multilingual abilities set him apart and will enable him to establish meaningful relationships with guests to provide a highly personal approach to service that encompasses all nationalities and backgrounds.
As a hands-on and energetic leader, Joulak is perfectly placed to take the helm at the property and lead it into the future, thanks to his unique ability to translate the brand’s strategy into service elements. This coupled with his impressive record of excellence, demonstrated by the accolades he has received in recent years, including Best General Manager Europe 2022 and 2023, will lead Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi to new heights of personalized customer satisfaction.
Joulak received the Lifetime Julian Star Award in 2022 and was named among the 100 Most Inspirational People in Global Hospitality & Travel 2023 by the International Hospitality Institute, exemplifying his commitment to operational excellence which will be integral to his new role at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.
Commenting on his appointment, TJ Joulak says: “I am thrilled and honored to join the exceptional team at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The Maldives has long captivated visitors with its enchanting natural setting , and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi complements this with Its commitment to deliver unparalleled personalized experience for every guest. I am excited to continue building upon this legacy, and together with the talented staff, elevate the property to new heights and set new standards in the world of luxury hospitality. “
Action
Football legend Lukas Podolski lights up Heritance Aarah with friendly match against Maldivian youth
In a heartwarming display of football’s unifying spirit, German legend Lukas Podolski traded the grand stadiums for the sun-kissed shores of Heritance Aarah, Maldives, to play a friendly match with a team of eager young players from Meedhu Island. The event saw Podolski donning a custom Heritance Aarah jersey and taking to the pitch alongside the spirited Maldivian children.
More than just a friendly kickabout, the match was a platform for learning and inspiration. The young athletes showcased their skills and learned new tricks from the seasoned pro. The air crackled with a distinctive camaraderie as Podolski’s guidance and encouragement blended seamlessly with the children’s infectious joy.
As a memento of this extraordinary encounter, each participant received a personally signed jersey from Podolski, adding a priceless touch to the occasion. The football star’s presence transformed the friendly match into an unforgettable experience, etching itself indelibly into the memories of the young players and their families.
Podolski later took to his Facebook, sharing photos from the event with the caption, “Football is our global game. A pleasure to meet you all thanks @oneluxury.de & @heritanceaarah #LP10 #football #strassenkicker #enjoy #love.” The post resonated with fans worldwide, celebrating the power of sports to connect people across cultures and backgrounds.
Heritance Aarah, a Premium All-Inclusive resort, offers an idyllic setting for the ultimate getaway, presenting a diverse range of experiences. From the culinary delights crafted by award-winning chefs to the exploration of the captivating over and underwater wonders of the Raa Atoll, the resort sets a remarkable tone for luxury and adventure. With five restaurants included in the Premium All-Inclusive package, exclusive bars, and access to Hatha and Baani with supplement charges, Heritance Aarah offers a holistic experience. The spa and wellness facilities, featuring a hot tub and a fitness center, further enhance the overall well-being of guests, who can also enjoy various activities.
Trending
