Drink
Patina Maldives presents a culinary extravaganza to kickstart January 2024
Patina Maldives, renowned for crafting unparalleled experiences, is set to ignite January 2024 with an epicurean spectacle featuring visionary chefs, master baristas, and a wine journey.
Chef Bo Bech: 15 – 28 January 2024
Patina Maldives welcomes back Chef Bo Bech, a maestro, philosopher, and revered star in the culinary world. Known for birthing the Nordic culinary movement and earning the coveted Michelin Star, Chef Bo Bech will enchant patrons with his signature magic at Kōen, promising a sensorial voyage for all attendees.
Barista Goran Goric: 15 – 29 January 2024
Step into a world of artistic caffeination as Latte Art Extraordinaire, Barista Goran Goric, takes center stage with a series of pop-ups. Immerse yourself in exclusive latte art masterclasses and indulge in an enigmatic coffee cocktail menu that aims to redefine the coffee experience.
Balthasar Ress Wine Journey: 23 – 24 January 2024
Embark on an exclusive Balthasar Ress Wine Journey, offering a passage into the legendary winery from the Rheingau region. Immerse yourself in the essence of their vineyards dominated by Riesling and complemented by the allure of Pinot Noir. Choose between a tasting dinner or a shore-side wine experience, paying homage to local flora and fauna while savoring world-class wine.
Antonio Saponara, General Manager at Patina Maldives, expresses his excitement:
“We are thrilled to host these distinguished artisans, each bringing their unique expertise to create an unforgettable culinary experience. Our guests are in for exclusive experiences, where gastronomy meets artistry against the breathtaking backdrop of Patina Maldives.”
Prepare for an odyssey of flavors as Patina Maldives sets the stage for a gastronomic celebration unlike any other in January 2024.
For more information contact at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Drink
Discover Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Luxury meets mixology in a two-night extravaganza
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host an exclusive event that will tantalize the taste buds of cocktail connoisseurs. Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the world of mixology as the prestigious Smoke & Bitters takes over The Whale Bar on December 14th and 15th, 2023.
Meet the Maestros: Two of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated mixologists, Don Ranasingh and Himaru Sathsarae, will grace The Whale Bar with their expertise, adding a touch of Sri Lankan warmth and charm to the Maldivian paradise. Their presence is set to elevate the entire experience, making this event a rare and unmissable opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of cocktail craftsmanship.
Indulge in Exquisite Cocktails: Prepare to embark on a journey of the senses with Smoke & Bitters’ signature creations. The BANANARAMA promises a tropical fusion of Halmilla arrack, smoked wild bee honey, banana peel, falernum, and smoked hellfire bitters—a concoction of pure bliss in every sip. Meanwhile, the MAI CHAI offers a flavorful expedition with a blend of chai rum, triple sec, spiced orgeat, chai syrup, and elemakule tiki bitters—a fusion transporting you to distant realms.
Price and Reservations: Each meticulously crafted cocktail from the Smoke & Bitters repertoire is priced at USD 26++, with a 27.6% service charge and Government Tax applicable. Guests are encouraged to secure their spot for this extraordinary event by contacting their St. Regis Butler, ensuring they don’t miss out on an evening of unparalleled mixology in an enchanting setting.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience Asia’s Top 50 Bar, Smoke & Bitters, in the idyllic surroundings of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Secure your reservation and be part of an evening where luxury, breathtaking views, and unparalleled mixology converge for a truly unforgettable experience.
Cooking
Hurawalhi Maldives announces exclusive collaborations with Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler
Hurawalhi Maldives, the adults-only paradise located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, is set to welcome Michelin-star Chef Dominik Kappeler to collaborate with Hurawalhi’s very own Executive Chef Harshal Antil to create culinary masterpieces at Hurawalhi’s world famous 5.8 Undersea restaurant.
Chef Dominik Kappeler, chef and owner of Munich’s celebrated dining destination Showroom, was born to a restaurant-owning family and in the culinary world his name is synonymous with excellence and innovation. The bespoke menus will incorporate local ingredients picked from Hurawalhi’s organic gardens and will emphasise Kappeler’s playful style with an elevated twist to inspire discerning palates.
“I am honoured to be the guest chef at Hurawalhi Maldives. The beauty of this tropical paradise is a perfect canvas for our culinary creations,” says Chef Dominik Kappeler, “Collaborating with the talented Chef Harshal Antil and the remarkable team at Hurawalhi promises to be an unforgettable experience, and I am eager to bring a taste of Showroom to the resort.”
Apart from this exciting culinary partnership, Hurawalhi Maldives will host Sommelier Christophe Pelaud showcasing a palette of Moët Hennessy exquisite selection and Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak. Together with Hurawalhi’s resident sommelier team, they will curate a delightful selection of champagnes and wines from around the world to impeccably complement Chef Dominik Kappeler’s menus.
Sommelier Christophe Pelaud is originally from France and travelled all over the world gaining over 35 years of experience including training in several three Michelin star restaurants in Paris. Sommeliere Dora Dzurjak started her career in Budapest’s hospitality scene, today she has over 15 years of professional experience.
Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
