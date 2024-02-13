Insiders
Six Senses Bolsters Leadership Team in the Maldives with New Appointments
Six Senses has announced the appointments of Harry Tangalos as Commercial Director and Linda Schneegass as Regional Director of Marketing for the Maldives. Together, they will be overseeing Six Senses Laamu, renowned for its secluded luxury and bountiful marine life, as well as the recently opened Six Senses Kanuhura, celebrated for its picture-perfect beach setting.
Harry Tangalos, Commercial Director Maldives
With over 30 years of international experience in the high end hospitality sector and 12 years with the Six Senses family, Harry brings a wealth of expertise and profound brand knowledge to his new role. Previously, Harry headed the commercial team at Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles, worked as regional DOSM for Six Senses properties in Thailand and was part of the pre-opening team at Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia and Six Senses Bhutan.
Harry’s personal passions include being active outdoors, whether hiking, cycling, or any pursuits that bring him closer to the sea. He looks forward to exploring the turquoise waters of the Maldives in greater depth.
Linda Schneegass, Regional Director of Marketing
Joining as Regional Director of Marketing is Linda Schneegass, transferring from Six Senses Ibiza, where she managed marketing communications from the pre-opening phase of the resort in 2021. With previous experience at the award-winning Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary in Thailand and various Ayurveda resorts in India and Sri Lanka, Linda brings with her an in-depth understanding of holistic wellness. She appreciates the restorative potential of a barefoot island life and embraces the rejuvenating power of vitamin ‘sea’.
“We are excited to welcome Harry and Linda to the Six Senses Maldives team,” says Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager. “I am confident their combined expertise will lead to a continued success of both our very distinct properties, while also ensuring growth and further strengthening relationships with our key partners. “
Laura Pagano Elevates Wellness and Creativity at Oaga Art Resort
Laura’s remarkable journey with Oaga Art Resort began long before the resort’s doors swung open to guests. As the Spa Manager, she wielded significant influence in shaping the unique identity of Hoba Spa. Collaborating closely with Hoba Spa’s Consultant and Maldivian Healer, Aishath Zulfishan (Xubba), Laura fused traditional Maldivian healing practices with her own expertise in modern spa therapies. Her dedication to crafting personalized wellness experiences and nurturing her team’s growth has fostered an environment where creativity and innovation flourish, perfectly aligning with Oaga’s philosophy of organic community growth.
Beyond the confines of the spa, Laura’s impact reaches far and wide. When presented with the opportunity to revitalize the resort’s Fiyoh Kids’ Club, she embraced the challenge with her characteristic passion and initiative. Her commitment to creating an engaging and enriching space for children, coupled with her innate ability to connect with people of all ages, made her the ideal candidate to oversee both the Hoba Spa and Fiyoh Kids’ Club in her newly appointed role as SHY Manager.
“Laura epitomizes the spirit of Oaga,” remarked Manal Nashid, Director at Oaga. “Her capacity to engage with guests, inspire her team, and curate transformative wellness experiences is truly exceptional. This promotion not only recognizes her talent but also celebrates her unwavering dedication to our community and her commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of every individual who crosses our threshold.”
With Laura steering the ship, Oaga Art Resort embarks on a new chapter of holistic harmony. Her vision for the SHY department promises to interweave spa therapies, movement practices, and mindful living, creating a tapestry of wellbeing tailored to the diverse needs of guests. Laura’s dedication extends even to the island’s resident feline inhabitants, as she cares for the island cats residing near the spa lobby area.
For aficionados of the Maldives seeking an unparalleled all-inclusive getaway, Oaga Art Resort's Greatest All-Inclusive plan redefines the boundaries of luxury. Offering a plethora of inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining, floating meals, a variety of excursions, motorized watersports, and much more, Oaga promises an unforgettable experience.
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is a mere 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. Boasting 60 villas with beach and overwater options, five dining venues, and a spa steeped in traditional Maldivian healing practices, Oaga Art Resort offers an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives Welcomes Zakwan Ahmed as Director of Sales
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, the five-star luxury resort in North Male’ Atoll, has announced the newest addition to its sales leadership team, Zakwan Ahmed, who joins as the Director of Sales. Zakwan brings with him over fifteen years of extensive experience and expertise in the Maldivian hospitality industry.
As a Director of Sales, Zakwan will play a pivotal role in overseeing sales operations, managing relationships with key partners and travel agencies, negotiating contracts, and collaborating with various teams to ensure successful sales outcomes. Furthermore, he will be working on developing strategies to achieve sales targets for Kuda Villingili. His primary focus will be the German-speaking countries, Europe, and the UK market.
Prior to joining Kuda Villingili Resort, Zakwan held the role of Assistant Director of Sales at THE OZEN COLLECTION, where he not only showcased exceptional leadership but also acted as a brand representative at industry events, trade shows, and sales missions. His extensive experience includes representing various resorts in prominent locations across
Europe, including Berlin, Tyrol, Neuschwanstein, Cannes, and more. Zakwan’s presence at international events allowed him to connect with partners on their home turf, providing valuable insights into market nuances. This firsthand knowledge has been instrumental in developing more effective sales strategies, a skill set he brings to Kuda Villingili Resort.
Commenting on the appointment, Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Maldives, said, “Zakwan will add tremendous value to our leadership team, aligning his expertise with our dedication to providing exceptional experiences to guests. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to elevate our resort to new heights.”
Armed with a positive growth mindset, resilience, and adaptability, Zakwan is well equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of the hospitality sector. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives looks forward to his valuable contributions and is confident that his passion for the industry will further enhance the resort’s reputation for delivering unparalleled experiences.
Ahmed Zahir and Judy Ong, Exemplars of Dedication and Vision in Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru is thrilled to announce the promotions of two of its exemplars of dedication and vision.
In a remarkable testament to dedication, loyalty, and transformative leadership, Ahmed Zahir has ascended from humble beginnings to become the first local General Manager within the Banyan Group, Maldives. His success story is inspirational for the young Maldivians who wish to soar high in the hospitality industry, especially in their own country, dubbed as the ‘sunny side of life’.
His remarkable journey within the Banyan Group commenced in 1995 as a Laundry Supervisor at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. Zahir’s unwavering commitment became evident. Over the years, he assumed pivotal roles including Housekeeping Supervisor, Assistant Housekeeper, Executive Assistant Housekeeper, and Executive Housekeeper, showcasing his versatility and dedication to every aspect of hotel management and operations.
In 2006, Zahir became the Front Office Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, marking a significant step in his career. In 2009, Zahir served as Rooms Division Manager at Angsana Velavaru. His dedication, persistence, and leadership skills were further evident during the InOcean Villa Pre-Opening, and his role as the acting General Manager from 2012 to 2013.
In 2015, his journey continued with roles like Director of Rooms at Banyan Tree Bangkok, and then became the Executive Assistant Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 2016 to 2021. Zahir played a pivotal role in running the daily hotel operations, and assisting the General Manager on various projects.
In 2020, Zahir assumed the role of Acting General Manager at Angsana Velavaru before being promoted to Hotel Manager in 2021. His transformative leadership especially during challenging times set new standards for excellence – a journey that symbolises a commitment to the hospitality industry that culminated in his recent promotion from Hotel Manager to General Manager.
His recent role as Hotel Manager showcased exceptional leadership and strategic vision, bringing about unprecedented achievements, including consecutive years of maximum bonuses and incentives. His influence extends beyond financial success. Under his leadership, Angsana Velavaru earned accolades, including the title of “Best Honeymoon Destination” by Travel Trade Maldives and TripAdvisor’s Readers’ Choice Award – both in 2023. During his tenure, the resort achieved its historical highest associate Satisfaction Index (91.3%) with the lowest associate turnover, fostering a positive and motivated work environment.
Zahir expressed, “Guiding my team through challenges taught me the significance of clear communication, trust, and empowering diverse skills. Leading through organisational change underscored adaptability, vision, and effective communication. Personally, I aimed to cultivate resilience, flexibility, and collaboration. I promoted innovative solutions, maintained open communication, and offered steadfast support.”
He added, “As a leader, I emphasised setting a positive example and embracing adaptability. This personal journey has influenced my leadership style, focusing on adaptability, empathy, and fostering a collaborative culture for positive team results.”
Outside of work, Zahir finds joy in fishing, photography, and watching soccer matches and movies.
Simultaneously, Judy Ong’s commitment and vision shine in her journey from Director of Sales & Marketing to Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. Since her return to the Banyan Group in 2018, Judy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, achieving impressive revenue growth and exceeding targets. Her multifaceted role includes strategic planning, team leadership, and effective sales initiatives. Embracing diversity is one of the visions of the sales and marketing team where Judy ensures fair market share for the resort from the tourist arrivals into Maldives.
In 2021 and 2022, Judy’s achievements included remarkable revenue growth and substantial increases in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and gaining above market share from each key feeder market arrivals. As Senior Director, Judy will continue spearheading strategic planning and revenue generation, underscoring her commitment to cost-effective sales and marketing operations.Outside of work, Judy finds joy in staying active through high intensity training workouts and indulges her passion for travel to nature.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas. As the resort celebrates these exceptional leaders, their journeys stand as a source of inspiration for the Banyan Group and the broader hospitality industry.
