Blissful family getaway at Finolhu Maldives’ island playground

With its comfortable villas, vibrant natural beauty, speciality restaurants and a wide choice of family-oriented activities, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives is one of the preferred getaway destinations for families today. Finolhu Baa Atoll offers a blissful holiday adventure for families seeking to unwind and recharge together in a tropical island paradise.

Whether they are located directly on the beach or on stilts over the water, all of the resort’s 125 villas place you in touch with the sea, whilst 79 of them offer a private pool. All of them are fitted with modern conveniences and comforts.

For bonding over mealtimes, guests are spoilt for unique dining experiences. From the international fare at Beach Kitchen to award-winning modern Japanese fine dining at Kanusan, there really is something for everyone.

A must-visit a la carte restaurant, Arabian Grill takes diners on a voyage to the gastronomic heart of the Middle East and North Africa. Serving a range of popular dishes from hot and cold mezze plates, vegetable tagines, and specialty slow-cooked camel meat, it provides food lovers with a complete multi-sensory experience of dining on aromatic flavours.

After basking in the sun, head towards Milk Lab for a refreshing selection of homemade ice cream or frozen yoghurt paired with vegan sandwich or a slice of cake. How about taking a short dhoni boat ride or strolling along the marvellous sandbank to Crab Shack for an unforgettable toes-in-sand dining adventure?

Looking for a cozy place for shisha or coffee and tea? The atmospheric Shisha Lounge located on the 2nd level of the Beach Bar is the place to be. For those who prefer to relax in the company of books, the Library welcomes them.

At Finolhu, there is always a space for everyone, including the little ones, ages 4 – 12. The Oceaneers Kids Club awaits them with a variety of activities like art lesson, pizza making session, pirate cruise, island tour and a lot more. The Kids Club also offers babysitting services available upon request.

For those who wish to channel their inner artist, they can build on their creativity and join in various arts and crafts classes at the Art Studio.

The family that plays together, stays together. Finolhu offers a wide range of exhilarating ocean experiences, from thrilling motorised water sports to fun non- motorised activities. The family reunion will be made even more extraordinary if water-based activities such as snorkelling, scuba diving, big game fishing, dolphin cruise or a penguin semi-sub excursion will be included in the itinerary. Whilst mom can indulge in a little “me time” at Fehi Spa or take part in the resort’s wellness offerings for a little privacy and pampering, dad can get into the swing at the Golf Studio or serve an ace at the Tennis Court.

The weekly White Party is not to be missed! Be mesmerised with one-of-a-kind fire performance and dance the night away with our resident DJ. All this and more paired with your favourite drink.

Families will delight in memories waiting to be discovered together at Finolhu, the ideal destination for a blissful family getaway in the Maldives.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants. Whilst popular with honeymooners,

the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, a wide choice of activities and world-famous entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Finolhu is a luxury island resort. “Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

Inspired to book your blissful family getaway at Finolhu? Email stay@finolhu.mv or click on www.finolhu.com