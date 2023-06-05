Villa Park, Royal Island recognised as Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice winners

Villa Park and Royal Island have announced that they have been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award winner. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

“We’re thrilled to receive this esteemed recognition. It is a testament to our commitment towards excellence in hospitality and our drive to provide memorable experiences for our guests,” said Khadeeja Sana, Director, PR & Marketing at Villa Resorts, Maldives.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

