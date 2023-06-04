W Maldives presents captivating wellness journey with India’s coolest Yogi Sarvesh Sashi

Prepare to be swept away on an enchanting wellness sojourn as W Maldives unveils a lineup of curated sessions with India’s coolest yogi, Sarvesh Shashi as he returns to W Maldives from June 9 to 11, to celebrate Global Wellness Day. The engaging three-day event will immerse guests in a series of invigorating activities led by Sarvesh Shashi, CEO of SARVA and DIVA YOGA, one of the most leading yoga-based consumer health companies from the country.

Sarvesh Shashi, a visionary extraordinaire, has ingeniously crafted an expanse of yoga sanctuaries network, SARVA and DIVA YOGA that spans all across India. With his artistic flair, he has unfurled a tapestry of 25 distinct manifestations of yoga, tailored exclusively for these sanctuaries. Enthralling the realms of collaboration, he has also forged alliances with luminaries like Jennifer Lopez and Malaika Arora, just to name a couple.

Embarking on the June 9, 2023, W Maldives invites guests to make a splash and partake in a unique Aqua Yoga experience. Dive into a realm where the tranquility of yoga merges harmoniously with the soothing embrace of water, providing a truly refreshing and restorative encounter. Set to be held at WET Pool, this session will rejuvenate both body and soul, leaving you invigorated and revitalized.

Starting the day right catching the first rays of the sun on June 10, surrender yourself to the serenity of Sunrise Yoga on the awe-inspiring overwater deck at AWAY Spa surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the Maldives. Guided by the wisdom of Sarvesh Shashi, embrace the gentle whispers of nature as you embark on a journey of self-discovery, enveloped in the tranquil ambiance of the luxury playground’s heart-shaped Fesdu Island. Through invigorating yoga poses and breathing exercises, welcome the new day with a profound sense of inner peace and balance.

For the grand finale of this extraordinary Global Wellness Day collaboration, the luxury playground’s private yacht, ESCAPE, will host a truly magical Sunset Yoga session onboard on June 11, 2023. As the captivating sunset paints the sky with vivid hues, Sarvesh Shashi will guide guests through a rhythmic flow of yoga postures and meditative practices, creating a serene and rejuvenating experience. Set amidst the gentle ripples of the Indian Ocean, the soothing atmosphere will allow the gentle wind to carry your worries away, leaving you renewed and connected.

“Seeing the success of last year’s collaboration with Sarvesh Shashi for the International Yoga Day, we are thrilled to bring him back to elevate our guests’ experience in celebrating Global Wellness Day at W Maldives,” said Idu Ribeiro, General Manager at W Maldives. “His profound expertise and contagious passion for yoga align with our commitment to providing exceptional wellness experiences. Through this enchanting three-day event, we aim to ignite a transformative journey, allowing participants to discover inner peace, embrace their surroundings, and depart with a renewed sense of well-being.”

Connect with your inner peace and go along with the pace of island life. Experience one of the 77 villas, either on the beachside or overwater, giving you access to endless Indian Ocean views. Succumb to the dazzling blue waters, spectacular reefs and pristine sands in style and be at one with both body and soul. AWAY® Spa at W Maldives is the ultimate sanctuary for well-being with four overwater treatment villas, each with a private outdoor area and a range of treatments designed to remove all the stresses and strains of modern-day city life. Follow the resort on Instagram at @wmaldives for more.