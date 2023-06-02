Perspective and Maldives Promotion House announce strategic partnership and appointment of Ali Naafiz as editor of Hotelier Maldives

Perspective Pvt Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Naafiz as the Editor of Hotelier Maldives, following the strategic partnership with Maldives Promotion House Pvt Ltd, publisher of Maldives Insider. This collaboration marks an important milestone in the travel media landscape of the Maldives, as it brings together two prominent entities with a shared vision for excellence and growth.

The partnership between Perspective Pvt Ltd and Maldives Promotion House Pvt Ltd will facilitate a seamless integration of resources and expertise, leveraging their collective experience in publishing, media, and management, amounting to almost three decades. This union sets the stage for innovative growth and synergy, enabling the companies to deliver even greater value to their readership and partners.

Ali Naafiz brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as the Editor of Hotelier Maldives. With his extensive experience in the media industry, he is poised to lead the publication towards new horizons of success and recognition. Ali Naafiz’s deep understanding of the Maldives’ hospitality sector will be instrumental in providing insightful and impactful content, further solidifying Hotelier Maldives’ position as the premier source of information for the industry. Ali Naafiz will also retain his roles at Maldives Insider and Next Media Group.

In addition to this exciting appointment, Perspective Pvt Ltd is thrilled to announce that the annual GM Forum hosted by Hotelier Maldives will undergo a significant revamp. This strategic decision reflects Perspective Pvt Ltd’s commitment to continuously evolve and innovate its product portfolio to cater to the evolving needs and demands of the industry. The revamped GM Forum will provide a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborate on shaping the future of the Maldives’ hospitality landscape.

Perspective Pvt Ltd and Maldives Promotion House Pvt Ltd, are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our esteemed readership and partners, while striving for continuous improvement and innovation.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

info@hoteliermaldives.com

info@maldives.net.mv

About Perspective Pvt. Ltd.

Perspective Pvt. Ltd. is the publisher of Hotelier Maldives, the premier hospitality magazine in the Maldives. Dedicated to providing an exceptional platform for industry professionals to connect, share insights, and discover new opportunities, Hotelier Maldives is a trusted source of information and inspiration for the vibrant hospitality community.

About Maldives Promotion House Pvt. Ltd.

Maldives Promotion House Pvt. Ltd. is the publisher of Maldives Insider, a leading travel platform exclusively dedicated to showcasing the beauty and wonders of the Maldives. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to promoting the Maldivian tourism industry, Maldives Promotion House provides insightful information and engaging content to its global audience.