2 Sun Siyam Resorts recognised with Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Award

With five resorts dotted across the Maldives, and one soon to reopen in Sri Lanka, Sun Siyam Resorts is proud to announce that two properties of the groups’ portfolio have been recognised with a Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Award. Barefoot boutique luxury and spa resort Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, makes it into the top 10 of a new category for 2023 which spotlights relaxation, “The Best Hotels with Spas”, and premium all-inclusive five-star luxury Sun Siyam Iru Veli has been included in the top 20 in the highly contended “Best All-Inclusive Hotels” category.

“Congratulations to our teams at both properties who show such dedication and high level of service to our guests. This is incredible news for Sun Siyam Resorts and we are extremely proud to have been recognised by those who matter most: our guests. We will continue to do all possible to provide our guests with the best service and Maldivian hospitality to be able to create memorable experiences and extraordinary holidays for everyone,” said Sun Siyam Resorts’ CEO, Deepak Booneady.

Now in its 21st edition, Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards to align with the start of the summer travel season. The awards provide inspiration by revealing the best places to stay around the world through an analysis of the quantity and quality of hotel reviews from real travellers over a 12-month period (January 1 and December 31, 2022) covering more than 1.5 million hotels worldwide. With a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community, each winner has passed the rigorous trust and safety standards, and fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality.

The distinguished Top Hotels list is a diverse ranking with winners from 19 countries around the world. Eleven resorts in the Maldives were recognised as among the top hotels in the world across six categories

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef embodies the definition of barefoot luxury and Maldivian holiday feeling. The boutique resort and spa is the ultimate, naturally playful, tropical boutique hideaway with its breath-taking surroundings and its 103 charming island villas. Nestled in Dhaalu Atoll, a mere 35-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, the resort exemplifies a rustic feel with a Maldivian touch using white interiors to contrast with tropical colour accents. A multitude of world-class amenities make this resort the perfect getaway. Whether it be the succulent tastes and sumptuous dining of all four corners of the globe or the world-class spa and wellness treatments using authentic age-old techniques, this boutique resort is the definition of barefoot holidays.

Located in Dhaalu Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the premium all-inclusive ultimate tropical retreat with its sleek and spacious combination of 125 beach and overwater suites, that all feature a private freshwater pool. A haven for honeymooners and couples alike, looking for a laid-back vibe and a chic Maldivian experience to live the barefoot idyll. A huge draw of the resort is the extensive Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan which includes endless dining opportunities within the six restaurants and bars, spa or diving and exciting motorized water sports credit, as well as guided snorkelling and sunset cruises.

To celebrate these achievements, Sun Siyam Resorts is offering incredible summer getaway deals and family-friendly holiday options this year, where kids stay and eat for free.