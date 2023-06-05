Brian Lara’s active and relaxing holiday at Hideaway Beach Resort

The award-winning Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives is proud to host legendary cricketer Brian Lara, widely acclaimed as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, and his family at the end of May.

Brian Lara and family enjoyed their time in the Maldives, exploring the private island’s many offerings and experiences, from exquisite dining, rejuvenating spa treatments to ocean adventures with the exclusive house reef just in front of their villa. They also had the ultimate experience of staying at the Sultan Beach Residence, the largest 4-bedroom Signature Collection Residence with splendid views of the endless ocean and the spectacular Maldivian sunsets.

“Hideaway has instantly become my favourite destination ever since I stepped foot on the island. The natural beauty, the amazing marine life, and the elegant resort design are simply mesmerising. But more than that, it’s the warmth of the people which made our stay exceptional,” said Brian Lara.

Brian Lara is a Trinidadian former international cricketer, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He topped the Test batting rankings on several occasions and holds several cricketing records, including the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994, which is the only quintuple-hundred in first-class cricket history.

The famous cricketer enjoyed the resort’s multiple recreations, activities, and of course, the most popular cuisines as well. The recreation center, equipped with a top-notch golf simulator, is a popular activity for guests to enjoy during the day. The perfect activity to indulge in and discover hidden talents.

Brian Lara also enjoyed snorkelling down the exquisite house reef, where an array of brightly coloured anemones and corals are found. The soft white sands and the fact that the Sultan Beach Residence leads directly to the beach were additional bonuses that he thoroughly enjoyed during his stay.

Since its opening in 2022, The Signature Collection at Hideaway has been a preferred destination for many. Celebrities such as movie stars to sports celebrities have stayed at the beautiful resort for both for romantic and family vacations.

Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa is a natural treasure nestled in Haa Alifu Atoll – North Maldives, and one of the largest island resorts in the Maldives. Hideaway is an unparalleled paradise of barefoot luxury, in a sustainable ecosystem of lush jungle, pristine beaches and crystalline waters. The Signature Residences offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, The Signature Collection at Hideaway inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the fascinating underwater world, to the mesmerising Hideaway Spa or the unique Sports Centre, guests are spoilt with the variety of choices available in the resort.

