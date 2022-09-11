JOALI Maldives supports Ungoofaaru school to enhance facilities

JOALI Maldives opens a Reading Park and Special Education Needs (SEN) classroom at Ungoofaaru School to enhance the school’s educational facilities.

Since their opening in 2018, JOALI Maldives, the first art-immersive luxury resort in the Maldives, has worked with a passion and dedication to support local communities across Raa Atoll.

JOALI Maldives donated USD 20,000 to Ungoofaaru School to finance the project. This included building one of the largest Reading Parks in Maldives, inclusive of a Brain Gym. The Brain Gym is a space to teach students games such as puzzle, chess, scrabble, and Rubik’s Cube to stimulate their brains. A new SEN classroom was also built, with the aim to create an inclusive learning space for children with disabilities. The project was built in a sustainable manner, to ensure there was minimum disruption to the environment and for the longevity of the project.

On opening the facilities, General Manager of JOALI Maldives, Enver Arslan highlighted the importance of education to build the future generations: “Supporting education and capacity building is vital for community development – and is one of our key focus areas. We will continue to partner with local institutions and organisations, and collectively work to educate and inspire the future generations.”

Earlier this year, JOALI Maldives donated classroom materials to the two schools in Raa Ungoofaaru; Ungoofaaru School and Saif Preschool. The resort also does regular school visits, teaching students about the hospitality sector and about marine life and sustainability.

The resort prides itself in promoting education and inspiring the future generations of Raa Atoll. In May-June 2022, the resort participated in Raa Tourism Expo 2022, Culinary Arts Exhibition in Raa Meedhoo and Water Sports Exhibition in Raa Hulhudhuffaaru to showcase the incredible talents of their Hosts and inspire students and young people from across Raa Atoll to potential opportunities in the hospitality sector. In January 2022, the resort also donated to Women in Tech Maldives to teach coding skills to 30+ girls in Raa Atoll School in Raa Dhuvaafaru.

In June this year, JOALI Maldives donated USD 30,000 and two eight-seater buggies worth $ USD 14,900 to the Raa Dhuvaafaru Council to support the community.

JOALI Maldives’ Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, Joy of Caring, focuses on Joy of Preserving, which promotes environmental initiatives; Joy of Supporting, which fosters community engagement; Joy of Empowering, which supports women empowerment; and Joy of Conserving, which drives operational sustainability.