Kurumba Maldives leads the way in fight against toxic sunscreen

Chosen as one of the leading green resorts in the region, Kurumba Maldives has a reputation of seeking to reduce its impact on its local environment as well as a desire to be 100% sustainable in all its practices Kurumba has now added global leading non water polluting sunscreen brand People4Ocean into its in spa and guest offering, giving all guests the opportunity to try these amazing creams first hand that not only fully protect all marine life but offer the user award winning sun protection plus a spa grade experience.

People4Ocean long heralded as the leading voice in the industry fighting the issue of toxic creams and the damage they are doing to our most endangered marine habitats says it welcomes the partnership with Kurumba to offer its guests a chance to try our products and make a choice to fully protect the sealife of the Maldives during their stay at this beautiful resort island.

The Ggobal problem, not many are aware that just 13% of the world’s oceans remain untouched by the damaging impacts of humanity, the first systematic analysis has revealed. Outside the remotest areas of the Pacific and the poles, virtually no ocean is left harbouring naturally high levels of marine wildlife. Huge fishing fleets, global shipping and pollution running off the land are combining with climate change to degrade the oceans, the researchers found.

Furthermore, just 5% of the remaining ocean wilderness is within existing marine protection areas. “We were astonished by just how little marine wilderness remains,” says Kendall Jones, at the University of Queensland, Australia, and the Wildlife Conservation Society, who led the new research. “The ocean is immense, covering over 70% of our planet, but we’ve managed to significantly impact almost all of this vast ecosystem.

P4O Sun Care is a story about skin health, ocean adventures and most of all, family. Together People4Ocean and LaGaia Unedited ; Mother, Daughters and Son, set out on a Global first. A natural sun system loved by skin, conscious of the environment and that gives back to ocean life. We believe our sun care solutions – and the people that use them – are a driving force towards healthier skin and cleaner oceans”. – People4Ocean Owners. Louise and Austin Laing.





People4Ocean 100% Natural Plant Based Ocean & Reef Safe Suncare

First launched in Australia back in 2018 and available in the UK from Jan 2021People4Ocean Sun Care is the creation of accomplished marine biologists, husband and wife team, Louise and Austin Laing. Working in collaboration with Australian Spa label La Gaia Unedited they developed a one-of-a-kind sophisticated sun care range, eco-consciously formulated to protect sensitive skins and natural ecosystems. The entire range excludes all water polluting elements. Formulas are skin-loving, combining clean and active botanicals with mineral-rich ingredients making them ocean & skin-conscious.

Using plant-based and local ingredients, the entire range is suitable for vegetarian (Australian sustainable beeswax being the only animal by-product to its formulas) and offers 100% plant-based products. There is overwhelming evidence, shown now through many studies, that mainstream sunscreens are polluting our waterways, entering our oceans and affecting aquatic life. Oxybenzone, Octinoxate and Octocrylene are just some of the most commonly usedUV-filters in chemical base sunscreens ingredients which are toxic to ocean life, acting as hormones disruptors on marine species and impacting coral reefs even from very small concentrations are unnecessarily damaging our oceans.

It is for this reason that all People4Ocean Sun Care formulations exclude water-polluting elements. Many people are unaware that 97% of sunscreens out there contain toxic ingredients harmful to marine life. In-fact, there is also research that the same ingredients can also be detrimental to human health following long term use. Ina global society and growing culture where consumers are more aware of their impact on the planet, and the role they have in preserving our ecosystems,People4Ocean is offering an alternative to the conscientious consumers looking at minimise their global footprint.

People4Ocean 4 Pillars in Sustainability:

Free of all water polluting elements.

True reef-ocean safe formulas.

Low carbon packaging made from 100% recyclable sugarcane PEbioplastic.

4No single-use packaging.

All products are 100% Australian-made, including their packaging. Using solar energy and sustainable manufacturing practices the brand commits to its ground breaking sustainability ethos within the luxury skincare market with bio-plastic packaging, carbon neutral shipping methods and pro-actively working with Reef Conservation projects globally, as well as supporting local initiatives in the regions they are distributed in.

Kurumba Maldives, the iconic resort of the Maldives celebrates its 50th anniversary. Kurumba was the very first private island resort in the Maldives when it opened its doors in 1972, and a proud pioneer of the tourism industry in the country. Boasting its natural beauty and vibrant atmosphere, the resort is proud to be celebrating this unique milestone for the country, highlighting a journey that has encompassed a half century of significant achievement and growth, and countless memories for all of the guests who have visited this island over the years.

The island offers an array of accommodation, ranging from comfortable Superior rooms to the luxurious signature Kurumba 2 Bedroom Residence, boasting contemporary designs and architecture in a tropical paradise, a home away from home. Guests can enhance their days by experiencing seven different international restaurants, three bars and a shisha lounge, with some extraordinary culinary delectables prepared by a diversified and talented team. Night life in Kurumba is never boring; offering dining under the starlit skies, while sipping crafted cocktails and chilling to Live DJs and enjoying contemporary tunes from the best selection of Maldivian artists available.

The island is conveniently located in North Male’ Atoll, a brief journey of 10 minutes from the airport which makes a perfect Maldivian gateway more convenient and accessible. The compelling and diverse range of exciting activities, water sports and excursions, to ultimate relaxation therapies at the Veli Spa combined with traditional Maldivian herbs will ensure a state of calmness relaxation for all guests. Kurumba is proud to be the first spa resort in the Maldives to embrace those traditional remedies, protecting it for future generations.

Kurumba offers experiences for everyone. From family holiday getaways and romantic hideaways, to escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life, the resort has built a strong ratio of returning guests, while continuing to attract new fans from across the globe.

