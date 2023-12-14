News
SustainLinen: Tote bags with purpose at EarthCheck Gold-certified Angsana Velavaru
In the heart of Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium and an EarthCheck Gold Certified resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, a remarkable tale of sustainability, creativity, and the inherent purpose of everything unfolds. It is a story that begins with a simple idea conceived from the commitment to protect the all-natural, beautiful surroundings, “SustainLinen – Tote Bags with Purpose.”
The journey of the SustainLinen – Tote Bags with Purpose started with the Green Sustainability Team, a group of dedicated associates representing each department at the resort, driven by a shared vision of a greener, more sustainable future. They pondered a question that would set their creative spirits soaring: “What if we did not have to discard our discarded linens? What if we could breathe new life into them, turning the ordinary into a symbol of eco-consciousness?”
The concept of SustainLinen – Tote Bags with Purpose was born. The linens that once adorned the resort’s villas, having fulfilled their duty in pampering guests with comfort, are now destined for a remarkable transformation. Instead of becoming waste, they would be reborn as meaningful and purposeful totes, each one unique and woven with a touch of Maldivian charm.
The transformative journey commences at the heart of the island, where the resort’s talented tailors take centre stage. Infused with a profound dedication to sustainability, they meticulously choose and launder the cast-off linens, priming them for a renewed purpose. With keen attention to detail, they skilfully weave these linens, fashioning purposeful totes laden with significance.
The story does not end there. The real magic of the SustainLinen – Tote Bags with Purpose lies in its design, a collaborative effort of the resort’s associates who pour their creativity into the pieces. They draw inspiration from the breathtaking surroundings, especially the vibrant marine life beneath the surface.
The result? Totes that are not only eco-friendly but also a true reflection of the Maldivian paradise. Angsana Velavaru encourages associates to use these tote bags as an alternative to disposable plastic bags, thereby reducing the resort’s plastic waste output. It is a small yet significant step toward a greener and more sustainable future.
As a symbol of Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability and the belief that everything has a purpose – and that purpose can be repurposed, associates use these totes at work or when going to a neighbouring local island for shopping trips. On 21 September, during the celebration of World Cleanup Day, they have introduced this initiative to 55 students of Maaenboodhoo School at Dh. Maaenboodhoo, South Nilandhe (Dhaalu) Atoll. They have also started introducing these to in-house guests so that when they go home after their holiday, they are carrying a piece of the Maldives.
The story of SustainLinen – Tote Bags with Purpose is a testament to the power of small ideas and collaborative efforts. It is a reminder that even in paradise, there is always room for innovation, a deep sense of responsibility, and the understanding that everything, no matter how humble its origins, can find new life and meaning. This is an inspiration of a more sustainable tomorrow, one stitch at a time.
Join Angsana Velavaru in embracing sustainability and in contributing to a more resilient and harmonious future. Discover more at Sustainability | Angsana.
News
Kuredu Resort Maldives celebrates 35 years of unforgettable memories
In a glittering celebration that spanned an entire week, Kuredu Resort Maldives marked its 35th anniversary, reflecting on three and a half decades of exceptional hospitality and creating lasting memories for guests from around the world. Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Kuredu has evolved into more than just a luxury resort; it has become a cherished “home away from home” for its repeater guests.
The anniversary festivities kicked off with a bang, featuring a Team Talent Show that showcased the diverse skills of the resort’s dedicated staff. From mesmerizing performances to heartwarming displays of teamwork, the talent show set the stage for a week filled with joy and celebration.
Guests and staff alike engaged in friendly competition during the guest vs team Olympics and water polo events, fostering a sense of camaraderie and community spirit. The turquoise waters surrounding Kuredu served as the perfect backdrop for these spirited competitions, creating unforgettable moments for everyone involved.
For those looking to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture, a special Maldivian cooking class allowed guests to explore the rich culinary heritage of the region. The resort’s chefs shared their expertise, providing an authentic and hands-on experience that left participants with newfound skills and a deeper appreciation for Maldivian cuisine.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, guests gathered for a picturesque beach dinner, a testament to Kuredu’s commitment to creating magical moments in a breathtaking setting. The sound of the waves and the soft glow of lanterns created an ambiance that perfectly encapsulated the essence of the Maldives.
The pinnacle of the celebration occurred on December 4th, the resort’s official anniversary. The day was marked with a grand anniversary cake cutting ceremony, symbolizing not just the passage of time but the sweet memories created over the years. It was a moment of reflection and gratitude for the journey that Kuredu Resort Maldives has undertaken since its inception.
In a heartfelt message, the resort expressed its gratitude to everyone who contributed to its success. From guests who chose Kuredu for their holidays to the dedicated staff, owners, and suppliers, each person played a crucial role in shaping the resort’s legacy. Kuredu emphasized that its status as a world-renowned destination is a collective achievement, and the resort looks forward to continuing to host dream vacations for years to come.
As Kuredu Resort Maldives looks ahead to the future, the memories of the 35th-anniversary celebrations will undoubtedly linger, serving as a testament to the enduring spirit of hospitality that has defined this tropical paradise for over three decades.
Food
Internationally acclaimed Chef Eyck Zimmer unveils bespoke menu for OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort
Amidst the idyllic setting at OUTRIGGER Maladives Maafushivaru Resort, culinary virtuoso Eyck Zimmer is set to be a celebrity guest chef on 22 and 29 January 2024. Today, he announced the menu for this exclusive culinary journey – which is sure to enchant the palates of discerning OUTRIGGER guests.
Chef Zimmer will curate two extraordinary five-course dining experiences at the resort’s Art-i-san restaurant, collaborating with the esteemed Executive Chef, Christopher Long and his culinary team.
Each meticulously crafted dinner will commence with a delightful amuse bouche, featuring snail and parsley tart with black garlic and garden herbs, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary soiree. Guests will indulge in a decadent starter of crab “Mille Feuille” with avocado, pink pepper and caviar crème fraîche, followed by an aromatic carrot soup with Indian shrimps, orange confit and lime yogurt.
The culinary odyssey continues with local fish tartare, calamansi with crispy chicken skin and bonito flakes, offering a harmonious symphony of flavours. A spectacular main course of quail and foie gras with aromatic passion fruit polenta, toasted sesame and ginger jus, elevates the dining experience.
The grand finale will enchant taste buds with a divine dessert – coconut and lime panna, crispy banana wonton, rum and raisin syrup and vanilla ice cream, expertly crafted to leave an indelible mark on the senses. To enhance the haute cuisine experience, a skilled sommelier will guide guests through meticulously curated wine pairings on both occasions.
John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, said: “OUTRIGGER Maldives is honoured to present the sublime offerings of Chef Eyck Zimmer as his culinary accolades rank among the best in Europe, even the world.”
Hailing from Germany, Eyck Zimmer stands as one of the foremost luminaries in the world of contemporary haute cuisine. His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de Grande Bretagne in 2000, British Chef of the Year in 2006 and Portuguese Chef of the Year in 2008. His remarkable contributions to French culture and culinary excellence were acknowledged by the French Government, bestowing upon him the esteemed title of Chevalier du Mérite Agricole in 2014. Furthermore, he earned the distinguished title of Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts of Great Britain.
Zimmer’s culinary journey has been punctuated by stints in some of the United Kingdom’s most renowned kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Dorchester, The Ritz and The Savoy. His culinary prowess has also left an indelible mark on five-star establishments in Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia and Germany.
Presently, Eyck Zimmer serves as the Director of Culinary at the illustrious Jockey Club in Hong Kong.
His dedication to his craft is epitomised by his motto tattooed on his arm: “Born to cook. No plan B!”
In April, the resort hosted guest dinners by Eddie Scott, the MasterChef 2022 UK champion, further establishing OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as a distinguished epicurean destination.
And now, this January, guests at the OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort will have the privilege of savouring the exquisite culinary creations of Eyck Zimmer, an icon of modern European haute cuisine.
Join OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort for an unforgettable culinary journey, where the art of gastronomy meets the essence of barefoot luxury. For more information and bookings, visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.
News
MATI hosts the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum
On 14th December 2023, the Maldives Association of Tourism industry (MATI) concluded the 2nd edition of the MATI Member Forum. The event took place at H.Meerumaa, Male’ and was attended by senior Government officials and Members of MATI.
Senior Governmental officials included the Minister of Climate Change, Environment and Energy Hon. Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Hon. Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development Hon. Dr. Maryam Mariya and Deputy Ministers of the Ministry of Tourism.
The key thematic areas of the 2nd Edition of the MATI Member Forum revolved around resort sector employment challenges and mitigating the impact of severe weather events and climate change related risks. During the proceedings, the Utility Regulatory Authority (URA) also shared their rationale on Detail Design Reports for water and sewerage, electricity and waste management systems for the existing resorts. Updates and progress of the new Velana International Airport Terminal was also shared by the Maldives Airports Company Limited.
The Forum concluded with remarks and a short presentation on Tourism Industry performance by the Secretary General of MATI, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer. He stressed the importance of such an event where key stakeholders get together for discussions on pressing issues and challenges of the tourism industry as well as to share experiences and knowledge. He also requested for a greater collective effort, together with Governmental agencies in finding meaningful solutions to the issues and challenges faced by the Industry. In terms of Tourism Industry performance, he highlighted concerns over the increasing number of unutilised beds which in turn was leading to declining occupancy levels.
