Siyam World unveils culinary heritage: Kaage, a new Maldivian restaurant, takes guests on a journey through time and taste
Siyam World, Maldives has introduced “back to the roots” cuisine and opened a signature Maldivian restaurant showcasing delicacies and dishes from different atolls of the Maldives. “Kaage,” is a traditional Maldivian restaurant where the rich taste of Maldivian heritage comes alive through the delectable flavors crafted from traditional Maldivian kitchens. Guests at Siyam World can now be immersed in the vibrant history of the Maldives with the authentic essence of Maldivian cuisine that brings together the unique tastes from the southern atolls to the northern reaches of the Maldives. Kaage boasts a menu that pays tribute to the time-honored recipes passed down through generations.
The chefs are steeped in the culinary wisdom of ancestors, recreating the magic of Maldivian home-cooked meals, capturing the very soul of the islands. The head chef, Mohamed Rasheed took time to travel to the different atolls in the Maldives to learn the old recipes and bring it to life with his own creative touches at the “Kaage “restaurant. Chef Rasheed lived in Germany for 15 years and moved back to the Maldives in 2021. He joined Siyam World in December of 2022 and began his Maldivian culinary journey to learn and perfect the traditional recipes that were passed down from generations.
“I have always wanted to go back to my roots and experiment with traditional Maldivian dishes and I have always wanted to come back home to the Maldives and work in a resort. Growing up, I used to help my mother prepare meals and watch her make them, which inspired me to become a chef. When I got the opportunity to help create a unique Maldivian restaurant, I jumped right on it and began my journey in creating a unique yet authentically Maldivian menu,” says Chef Rasheed.
“Kaage” the signature Maldivian restaurant is included in the resorts’ unbeatable WOW! 24-hour premium all-inclusive plan. With the inclusive dine around concept, guests at Siyam World now have the option to dine around 6 speciality restaurants including Spanish, Italian, Thai, Indian, Grill restaurant and the latest addition, Kaage. Forget monotonous dining, spoiled for choice, Siyam World boasts an array of dining options to suit every tastebud.
Siyam World is an unapologetically quirky, all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island destination that transcends cultures and borders to offer guests an ever-expanding array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to the Maldives’ first resort horse ranch. The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 18 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences, to playful overwater Villas complete with irresistible water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Residences at Siyam World, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and 1-4 bedroom residences with private pools. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.
Located in Noonu Atoll, Siyam World, Maldives is a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip. For more information, visit Siyam World or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok. For booking enquires email: stay@siyamworld.com.
Internationally acclaimed Chef Eyck Zimmer unveils bespoke menu for OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort
Amidst the idyllic setting at OUTRIGGER Maladives Maafushivaru Resort, culinary virtuoso Eyck Zimmer is set to be a celebrity guest chef on 22 and 29 January 2024. Today, he announced the menu for this exclusive culinary journey – which is sure to enchant the palates of discerning OUTRIGGER guests.
Chef Zimmer will curate two extraordinary five-course dining experiences at the resort’s Art-i-san restaurant, collaborating with the esteemed Executive Chef, Christopher Long and his culinary team.
Each meticulously crafted dinner will commence with a delightful amuse bouche, featuring snail and parsley tart with black garlic and garden herbs, setting the stage for an unforgettable culinary soiree. Guests will indulge in a decadent starter of crab “Mille Feuille” with avocado, pink pepper and caviar crème fraîche, followed by an aromatic carrot soup with Indian shrimps, orange confit and lime yogurt.
The culinary odyssey continues with local fish tartare, calamansi with crispy chicken skin and bonito flakes, offering a harmonious symphony of flavours. A spectacular main course of quail and foie gras with aromatic passion fruit polenta, toasted sesame and ginger jus, elevates the dining experience.
The grand finale will enchant taste buds with a divine dessert – coconut and lime panna, crispy banana wonton, rum and raisin syrup and vanilla ice cream, expertly crafted to leave an indelible mark on the senses. To enhance the haute cuisine experience, a skilled sommelier will guide guests through meticulously curated wine pairings on both occasions.
John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, said: “OUTRIGGER Maldives is honoured to present the sublime offerings of Chef Eyck Zimmer as his culinary accolades rank among the best in Europe, even the world.”
Hailing from Germany, Eyck Zimmer stands as one of the foremost luminaries in the world of contemporary haute cuisine. His illustrious career has been adorned with accolades, including the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de Grande Bretagne in 2000, British Chef of the Year in 2006 and Portuguese Chef of the Year in 2008. His remarkable contributions to French culture and culinary excellence were acknowledged by the French Government, bestowing upon him the esteemed title of Chevalier du Mérite Agricole in 2014. Furthermore, he earned the distinguished title of Master of Culinary Arts from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts of Great Britain.
Zimmer’s culinary journey has been punctuated by stints in some of the United Kingdom’s most renowned kitchens, including Claridge’s, The Dorchester, The Ritz and The Savoy. His culinary prowess has also left an indelible mark on five-star establishments in Switzerland, Portugal, Serbia and Germany.
Presently, Eyck Zimmer serves as the Director of Culinary at the illustrious Jockey Club in Hong Kong.
His dedication to his craft is epitomised by his motto tattooed on his arm: “Born to cook. No plan B!”
In April, the resort hosted guest dinners by Eddie Scott, the MasterChef 2022 UK champion, further establishing OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort as a distinguished epicurean destination.
And now, this January, guests at the OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort will have the privilege of savouring the exquisite culinary creations of Eyck Zimmer, an icon of modern European haute cuisine.
Join OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort for an unforgettable culinary journey, where the art of gastronomy meets the essence of barefoot luxury. For more information and bookings, visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.
Chef David Hemmerle at InterContinental Maldives’ The Lighthouse this festive season
Chef David Hemmerle, a leading chef originally from France and now based in Moscow, will be visiting InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort and taking over The Lighthouse restaurant in December.
The Lighthouse has a 360-degree view of the resort and the sparkling Indian Ocean below, offering the finest seasonal ingredients and seafood.
The collaboration with Chef Hemmerle promises to elevate the resort’s culinary experience, providing guests with a diverse range of carefully crafted and delectable dishes that showcase Hemmerle’s culinary skills.
Known for his work in Michelin-rated restaurants in Europe and Asia, Hemmerle has over 30 years of experience in fine dining at the likes of the Four Seasons in Moscow and the Cristal Room Baccarat (Mercury Group), all of which has helped develop a deep understanding of the tastes of metropolitan gourmet cuisine, combined with a rich experience in Michelin-rated restaurants.
Chef Hemmerle will bring the flair and refinement of his homeland’s cuisine to the resort this winter, cooking with creativity & complex techniques and the finest local ingredients.
Rates start from USD 952++ per night in a Water Pool Villa including breakfast for two. For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Anantara Kihavah introduces the Maldives’ first ever immersive dining under water at SEA Restaurant
Having built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of unique dining experiences to exciting new heights, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is now taking epicurean adventure to a whole new level — six metres beneath the sea. In what is the first ever truly immersive dining under water in the Maldives, this exciting new 3D sensory dining event will take a strictly limited number of diners beneath the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean to the resort’s award winning SEA Underwater Restaurant, where they will be immersed in an enchanting marine world as they are treated to a memorable feast for the senses with an enthralling “Message in a Bottle” themed dining.
Famed for its surreal ocean viewing experience, SEA Underwater Restaurant treats diners to a uniquely immersive 3D dining experience, with sharks, turtles, and tropical fish swimming by the glass windows as diners savour gourmet creations paired with fine wines, making every moment a delight for the senses and providing the perfect setting for the evening’s aquatic adventure.
The Message in a Bottle experience is not just a dinner but an odyssey of enlightenment, a feast of the senses, and a call to action for the preservation of our planet’s most precious treasure — the oceans. Imagine a subaquatic adventure that marries the art of storytelling, the magic of illusion, and the marvels of cutting-edge 3D technology. Picture an evening of fine cuisine and visual wizardry that transcends the boundaries of imagination as an intimate gathering of just 16 guests embarks on a two-hour, six-course journey of entertainment and discovery.
The evening’s magical adventure begins with a portent of what lies ahead when an Avatar from the future sends a fairy back to our present time. The fairy brings with her a message in a bottle, a heartfelt plea to save our oceans and protect our planet. After showing how non-sustainable practices are slowly destroying the earth, the fairy then goes on to share the simple steps people can take to reverse the effects and stop the damage. This message of sustainability is reflected throughout the evening’s entertaining experience, from the storyline and visual effects to the specially prepared dishes that make up the sumptuous meal.
As they take in the show playing out all around them, diners are treated to a delicious set of dishes by Executive Chef Joachim Textor that have been carefully crafted to take them on a journey from the deep sea to the arctic, and from the beach to the coral reef. Each dish symbolically represents a facet of ocean conservation, presented in an engaging, entertaining, and magical way in gourmet creations that feature seafood from around the world along with a whole host of special surprises. Rather than merely passive viewers, taking in the entertainment while enjoying fine cuisine, the diners are fully immersed in the show as they complete interactive activities that include “playing with your food.”
Incorporated into the storyline is the recently published reef study, which is the result of extensive research and a groundbreaking scientific assessment of Anantara Kihavah’s award-winning house reef, conducted by esteemed marine biologists throughout 2022 and 2023. Aligning with the underlying theme of the evening, the primary objective of the book is to convey a compelling message on reef appreciation and conservation.
Available until March 2024, this extraordinary culinary adventure is priced at USD 450++ for adults and USD 200++ for kids 8 – 11 years, and available every Wednesday and Saturday night. Bringing together the thrill of dining in an underwater restaurant on the edge of an award-winning house reef, the delight of feasting on exquisitely prepared seafood paired with fine wines, and the joy of being immersed in an epic 3D adventure, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not to be missed. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
