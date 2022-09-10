Learn to surf in Maldives with Anantara Dhigu’s ultimate surf break package

The Maldives is the ideal destination in which to learn how to surf, and Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is now offering the complete experience with accommodation, dining, spa recovery, and surf lessons by on-site Tropicsurf with its Ultimate Surf Break package.

The Maldives is a surfer’s dream, with year-round swells, balmy temperatures, and the most stunning of backdrops. Beginners will find the calm and shallow lagoons that surround its 1,200 islands ideal to master skills in.

The lagoon at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is particularly stunning, and best of all has surfable waves just beyond the house reef: further sites can be reached within 30 minutes by speedboat. Surf lessons and expeditions are led by the most trusted name in luxury surfing – Tropicsurf – based on the island and staffed by gurus from the world’s leading surf destinations.

The Ultimate Surf Break package includes everything needed to surf and recover in style. Day One consists of an introductory surf session in the lagoon to learn about safety, and practice take-off and board control. The next day, the open ocean is the playground, with a half-day of coaching in the water and the thrill of riding the waves. All lessons include complimentary use of a Firewire board beloved by the pros.

Guests return to luxurious comfort on the island, with accommodation for two in a beach or overwater villa. Half-board dining privileges include a breakfast buffet at Fushi Café to fuel the body, and a choice of restaurants for dinner, including seafood and steak at Sea. Fire. Salt. and signature Thai perched over the lagoon. Aching muscles are soothed at the award-winning Anantara Spa, an overwater sanctuary of relaxation, with a 60-minute couple’s massage that combines Eastern and Western techniques to restore and revive.

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is an island of adventure, with an on-site water sports centre with high-adrenaline thrills like flyboarding, kitesurfing and Sea bobbing. Ocean adventures include PADI diving, dolphin cruising and island hopping by sleek yacht. Guests of the island also enjoy access to the facilities of sister resort Anantara Veli, just across the lagoon. Both are accessible 24 hours a day by speedboat from Malé.

The Ultimate Surf Break package starts from USD $670++ per night for a minimum of two nights, based on twin occupancy. For more information or reservations, call +960 664 4111 or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com