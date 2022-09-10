CROSSROADS partners with Move Maldives for Maldives Half Marathon 22

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), CROSSROADS Maldives taking part in the Maldives Half Marathon 22.

CROSSROADS Maldives’ booth is open for information or any assistance and all visitors will receive a 10% discount voucher valid in all their outlets at The Marina. The event is being held at Hulhumale on 09-10 September 2022.

Maldives Half Marathon is one of the biggest sports tourism events held in the Maldives with 10,000 runners and spectators attending the event. The event is attended by participants from 20 countries, 100 resorts, and participants from all atolls of Maldives. An annual running festival that holds running events enjoyed by all ages and abilities by Move Maldives in partnership with Housing Development Corporation and Ministry the of Tourism.

This race brings together thousands of runners across the world in nine race categories. A half marathon, 15KM, 10KM, and a 5K Fun Run. In addition to this, there is a children’s festival around the beautifully planned city of Hulhumale. This race will introduce to the Maldives, the first international 15KM run, the first Inline Skating Race, and the first Wheelchair Race; making this event one of the biggest sports tourism events in the Maldives.

This year’s Run for a Cause is Our Reef, Our Lives, Our Responsibility.

The first edition of the Marathons of Maldives series was organised throughout the Maldives starting from March 2019 and the final lap on December 2019.

The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives is open for day visitors throughout the week with multiple ferry options. The destination is perfect for a weekend or holiday getaway with your loved ones.