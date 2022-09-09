Frighteningly fun Halloween at Kuramathi Maldives

As spooky season comes near, mischief and surprises reign in Kuramathi as Bageecha Kids Club invites families to partake in terror and treats.

In the spirit of Halloween, the island’s dedicated kid-friendly zone goes all out with an extensive themed programme decked with creative decorations and interactive activities for our young guests. Happening from 21st to 28th of October, the highlights of the upcoming hijinks include a baking class, crafting sessions, treasure hunt, costume dress-up, pool party, and of course a trick or treat as the main event.

Come to Kuramathi and be up for scares and surprises all in the name of good fun!

