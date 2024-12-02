Entertainment
Kurumba Maldives, Marvin Humes ring in 2025 with exclusive beachfront DJ set
This New Year’s Eve, Kurumba Maldives is set to welcome DJ, producer, and broadcaster, Marvin Humes for an unforgettable party and DJ set at the five-star resort’s iconic Kandu Bar.
Marvin will lead guests into 2025 with a curated set to ring in the New Year, as Kandu Bar transforms into the ultimate NYE party destination. Expect a mix of luxury, vibrant music, and the breathtaking setting of the Maldivian ocean, creating a celebration like no other.
With a career spanning two decades, Marvin Humes has become a household name in the music and entertainment world. Hailing from South London, his journey began with inspiration from legends like Todd Terry and Frankie Knuckles, and early performances alongside his DJ father. Today, Marvin is an internationally renowned DJ, producer, and broadcaster, celebrated for his electrifying sets in Ibiza, Dubai, and Las Vegas, as well as his acclaimed Kisstory show on KISS FM.
Marvin has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, interviewing the likes of David Guetta, and Martin Garrix, and performing sets with Jonas Blue, Sigma, and Sigala. Away from the White Isle, Marvin has also performed in Las Vegas with Major Lazer DJ and producer, Diplo.
Guests at Kurumba Maldives will start the New Year Eve Celebrations with a host of activities for families, children and couples throughout the day, followed by Pre-Gala Cocktails, a delectable New Year Gala Dinner feast, followed by an evening of unforgettable beachfront music and festivities.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.
Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.
As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.
Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.
The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.
Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.
Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island gears up for bewitching Halloween night
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is preparing to host a captivating Halloween celebration, inviting guests to enjoy an evening filled with magical costumes, devilish delights, and enchanting fun. The event is scheduled for 31st October 2024 and will feature a Witches and Wizards theme. Attendees can expect a thrilling mix of Trick or Treat activities, costume competitions, and themed culinary experiences.
Younger guests will have the chance to participate in a Trick or Treat activity throughout the resort, while the costume competition will see contenders aiming for the title of best-dressed witch or wizard. The festivities will continue at Rangali Bar and Atoll Market, where a special Halloween-themed menu will be offered, featuring a variety of spooky treats and devilishly delicious dishes.
Prizes will be awarded for the most impressive costumes, followed by a DJ party to keep the spooky atmosphere alive into the night. Whether guests are there for the treats, the exciting entertainment, or the friendly competition, Conrad Maldives promises an unforgettable Halloween night filled with fun, surprises, and spine-chilling moments.
Perfect wellness getaway: Amyra Dastur’s rejuvenating stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recently hosted Indian actress and model Amyra Dastur, who took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a wellness retreat in the Maldives. Renowned for her roles in Bollywood Hindi and Tamil cinema, as well as her international debut alongside Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, Amyra embraced the resort’s holistic approach to well-being, balancing relaxation, fitness, and exploration.
During her stay, Dastur enjoyed the tranquil setting of her spacious Overwater Villa with Pool, offering stunning ocean views and luxurious comfort, including Westin’s signature Heavenly Bed™, ensuring a restful night’s sleep after active days. She maintained her fitness routine by utilising the resort’s wellness facilities, frequently visiting the 24/7 WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, equipped with modern training equipment. She also rekindled her love for running through the resort’s signature RunWESTIN™ program, taking in the scenic island routes. To end her days, she participated in Sunset Yoga sessions alongside her best friend and other guests.
Dining was a delight for Dastur, as she enjoyed nourishing meals at the resort’s various restaurants. She dined at Island Kitchen, which offered Maldivian Night accompanied by a Boduberu performance, savoured the pan-Asian flavours at Hawker, and indulged in Japanese specialties at The Pearl. However, her most treasured experiences were exploring the vibrant marine life. Just steps from her villa, she encountered turtles on her trip to Turtle Island and had a memorable visit to Hanifaru Bay, where she witnessed majestic manta rays, a highlight of her stay.
After her ocean adventures, Dastur took advantage of the resort’s recovery and relaxation amenities. The Hyperice massage gear, provided through Westin’s Gear Lending program, helped ease muscle stiffness, while the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm provided a perfect balance of relaxation.
Commenting on her stay, Dastur said, “The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been the perfect retreat for balancing my wellness goals with pure relaxation. From the beautiful marine life to the exceptional wellness offerings and services, this place has truly recharged my mind and body. I leave with unforgettable experiences and total rejuvenation.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. With its thoughtfully designed wellness programs, it serves as an ideal destination for couples, families, or groups of friends seeking relaxation and adventure during Diwali and the festive holidays.
