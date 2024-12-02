Kurumba Maldives, Marvin Humes ring in 2025 with exclusive beachfront DJ set

This New Year’s Eve, Kurumba Maldives is set to welcome DJ, producer, and broadcaster, Marvin Humes for an unforgettable party and DJ set at the five-star resort’s iconic Kandu Bar.

Marvin will lead guests into 2025 with a curated set to ring in the New Year, as Kandu Bar transforms into the ultimate NYE party destination. Expect a mix of luxury, vibrant music, and the breathtaking setting of the Maldivian ocean, creating a celebration like no other.

With a career spanning two decades, Marvin Humes has become a household name in the music and entertainment world. Hailing from South London, his journey began with inspiration from legends like Todd Terry and Frankie Knuckles, and early performances alongside his DJ father. Today, Marvin is an internationally renowned DJ, producer, and broadcaster, celebrated for his electrifying sets in Ibiza, Dubai, and Las Vegas, as well as his acclaimed Kisstory show on KISS FM.

Marvin has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, interviewing the likes of David Guetta, and Martin Garrix, and performing sets with Jonas Blue, Sigma, and Sigala. Away from the White Isle, Marvin has also performed in Las Vegas with Major Lazer DJ and producer, Diplo.

Guests at Kurumba Maldives will start the New Year Eve Celebrations with a host of activities for families, children and couples throughout the day, followed by Pre-Gala Cocktails, a delectable New Year Gala Dinner feast, followed by an evening of unforgettable beachfront music and festivities.