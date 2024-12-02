Year of excellence: Ifuru Island Maldives shines as global luxury destination

1 December 2024 marks a significant milestone for Ifuru Island Maldives as the resort celebrates its first anniversary. Over the past year, this luxury destination in the heart of the Maldives has captivated guests from around the globe and earned prestigious accolades. Among its honours are recognition as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards and the title of Best Beach Resort, Maldives, from the Seven Star Luxury Hotel Awards.

Situated in the picturesque Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island boasts a pristine 1-kilometer stretch of white sandy beach with stunning sunset views. The resort’s design strikes a harmonious balance between sociability and seclusion, featuring 147 elegant beach suites and villas arranged as ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages.’ These accommodations include options with direct beach access and private pools, making the resort an ideal destination for multigenerational vacations and special celebrations.

Guests have enjoyed an unparalleled culinary journey across six restaurants and four bars, highlighted by a 24-hour premium all-inclusive dine-around concept. From locally inspired Maldivian dishes to internationally curated flavours, Ifuru Island has become a culinary destination for discerning travellers.

The resort offers a variety of activities, including dolphin watching, diving, cultural immersions, and rejuvenating treatments at the Xanadu Spa. Families have particularly appreciated the Coconut Kids Club, ensuring younger guests experience the magic of the Maldives alongside their parents.

Reflecting on the first year’s accomplishments, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, noted, “Our first year has been an incredible journey of welcoming guests, creating unforgettable moments, and achieving recognition on a global scale. These awards affirm our commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering exceptional experiences. We are excited to continue building on this foundation as we look toward the future.”

As Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates its achievements and anticipates the future, the resort remains dedicated to delivering world-class luxury, impeccable service, and a truly magical experience for every guest.