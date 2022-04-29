Kandima Maldives gets festive ready with Koolest Eid Summerkation package

Haven’t booked your Eid holiday vacation yet? Don’t stress! The Ultimate lifestyle (desti)nation Kandima Maldives has announced an incredible Kool Eid offer for the long upcoming weekend, giving travellers from the Middle East a chance to enjoy the perfect combination of adrenaline-packed crystal water adventures for groups of friends, family staycationers and dreamy experiences for couples or solo travellers. Perfect for rest and replenish, Kandima Maldives, the game-changing (desti)nation is offering an unmissable exclusive Kool Eid Summerkation package designed exclusively for your stay with a choice of many studio & villa categories and enjoy kool fun perks during your holiday! It will be just an Eid to remember!

Kandima Maldives is a picture-perfect haven for a getaway, especially among travellers across the GCC. It offers travelers an #AnythingButOrdinary nest in the midst of tranquil blue Maldivian waters. The perfect scenery to celebrate Eid with exquisite food and magical outdoor experiences. Are you looking for a cultural yet kool break within the Maldives? Enjoy a hearty selection of carefully crafted dishes cooked with Halal meats during your summerkation at Kandima and specially curated EID Majlis on the island that will entertain you with Arabic delights, tea’s, coffees and even Arabic sweets with a special big screen entertainment during EID. The soulful stay can be complemented with a designated Mosque on the island. Spend your festive holiday at the uber kool, vibrant, modern and trendy resort in Dhaalu Atoll – featuring spacious and stylishly decorated Aqua Villas over the water or the Ocean Pool villas that overlook the breath-taking views of the rolling Indian Ocean or vibrant tropical trails. Kandima Maldives truly has it all, whatever your liking might be.

Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations at Kandima Maldives said: “It’s that time of the year again and at Kandima Maldives, it gives us great pleasure to welcome all travelers on this very special occasion. Last year, Eid celebrations at Kandima Maldives took a lead for the destination and were accompanied by families and friends from all over the GCC. It brings us great joy to host once again such a meaningful event. Here, guests have a chance to take part in truly soulful experiences like no place else, and soak into a truly formidable time – enough to replenish against the tide of daily engagements. We look forward to be welcoming guests and celebrating Eid al-Fitr all together.”

Get ready to enjoy the vibrant energy and hospitality of authentic island life against a vivid backdrop of the Indian Ocean. The resort also boasts of one of the longest outdoor swimming pools, a choice of an infinity view beach club, tennis, football and beach volleyball courts, state of the art wellness centre with an award-winning Spa, gym and everything else needed to make it a trip to remember. To top it all an exclusive art studio with resident Maldivian artists for you to paint a soulful canvas while you sit on a private lake on the island.

With so many complimentary inclusions from photoshoot, Spa session, snorkelling trips, kids club, Juices & soft drinks during mealtimes, group fitness activities, and more, this is just the deal you’ve been waiting for! Come and enjoy the best Eid month vacay with us! Our Kool Eid Summerkation is made just for you.! Here’s what’s included in our Sweet Deal!

Exclusive for travellers from the Middle East, here is what’s included in Kandima’s Special K’offer this festive period:

Rate is inclusive of return domestic transfers for 2 adults

Applicable for all rooms except Sunset Aqua Pool Suite

FLAVOUR OR ZEST – Breakfast and Dinner at all-you can-eat buffet with live cooking stations

Unlimited juice, soft drinks, water, tea/coffee during meal time.

Complimentary accommodation for 2 children below 06 years of age. Green tax of USD 6 per night per child will apply (additional meal supplement charges will apply for children above 06 years of age).

Complimentary entry into the Ramadan /Eid Majlis (Lounge) serving Arabic coffee/teas, Arabic sweets, desserts, Shisha. The Majlis/lounge will also showcase complimentary big screen Arabic entertainment i.e. movies, music, sports.

Complimentary 1 Shisha per booking per day at the Majlis (with this package only). Special Eid Majlis will operate for 2 days of the Eid festivity. It will be open during the Eid evening and the day after Eid festival. *Pls. Note: For all the guests booking on dates prior (Ramadan) or not including Eid festivities, the Shisha inclusion will be given (only at the Majlis/Lounge)

Complimentary daily snorkeling trips (not guided) to house reef

One complimentary 30-minute photoshoot with one photo print (05 inches) – pre booking required, guests will get one photo 4R print out only, any other photos can be purchased from SNAP! according to in-house price list

Complementary 30 Minutes Spa Session for two Adults once Per Stay

Complementary Dolphin Cruise for two Adults once Per Stay (Accompanying Children are Chargeable)

Complimentary daily scheduled yoga and fitness programs

Complimentary kids club activities (daily)

Complimentary use of tennis, beach volley and football arena

Daily evening entertainment at Breeze bar (live music/DJ).

Weekly beach games and pool parties at Breeze or Beach Club

Are you ready to unleash the fun at your kind of place? Then wait no further! Visit the resort’s website to book the ‘Kool Eid Summerkation’ this Eid al-Fitr.