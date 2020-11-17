Visit Maldives takes part in IMTM 2020

International Maldives Travel Market (IMTM) 2020 kicked off on Monday.

Visit Maldives is taking part in the two-day fair, which takes place on the IMTM Air Platform.

IMTM is a private travel and trade fair which aims to “Reconnect, Revive and Grow” the tourism industry of the Maldives.

The virtual fair plays an important role in bringing together international buyers from around the world to liaise with all tourism products in the Maldives.

In addition, it offers opportunities to conduct business in a virtual setting, and further aid in the reopening of tourism in the Maldives to new and existing markets.

IMTM believes that the local community of the travel and tourism domain must come together on a common platform to identify the challenges, solutions and explore the opportunities to overcome the pandemic, for better and sustainable growth of the Maldives tourism industry.

Visit Maldives has been taking part in several virtual fairs and marketing activities to ensure the marketing and promotion of tourism in Maldives.

“We hope that the brand awareness and visibility of the destination increases among tourists and potential buyers with the success of this event,” Thayyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said during the event.

“As the tourism promotion board of Maldives, Visit Maldives welcomes such collaborative efforts by all private and public entities. As digital and online marketing is vital these days, we believe that carrying forward similar activities is essential.”

According to the latest figures, more than 50,000 tourists have arrived in the Maldives since the reopening of borders on July 15.

With the gradual increase in tourist arrivals, it is anticipated that rate of arrivals will gather steam over the coming weeks.