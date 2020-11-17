Plan your winter escape to Hideaway Beach Resort

With cold weather afoot, the time is right to head to a warmer spot. Why not escape the dreaded winter and hide away in your perfect sanctuary in Maldives; at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa?

With summer always around the corner at the resort, Hideaway Beach Resort promises you the perfect escape with a private offer: save 35 per cent on Bed & Breakfast, Half Board and Full Board meal plans.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.

