Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
As Eid ul Adha approaches, Lily Hotels has announced spectacular celebrations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. These celebrations will be from 16th to 20th June 2024.
Located in the heart of South Ari atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, will kick off their festivities in the evening with a vibrant ‘Maali’ parade. This traditional parade showcases the rich cultural folklore of the Maldives, featuring participants dressed as iconic characters from ancient tales.
On the 17th June, guests are invited to Vibes for a night filled with festive drinks, live music, and dancing. Celebrate Eid in style with an evening of joy and entertainment. The celebrations conclude with a friendly football match between the Lily Beach team and guests at the beautiful football grounds at Lily Beach, fostering camaraderie and fun to cap off the Eid festivities on the 18th of June.
In the tucked away, Haa Alif atoll in the Maldives, the celebrations for Eid begin on the 17th June at Hideaway with the traditional Bodu Mas parade. This captivating parade features a large fish made from thatch, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums. The day continues with a spectacular Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant, followed by live music entertainment and a DJ.
On the following day, guests may inulge in a special Arabian nightcap with 40% off on drinks, perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. The celebrations conclude with an exquisite Arabian-themed barbecue dinner at Oasis Long Beach, complemented by soft live music. Throughout the celebration period, guests can enjoy special discounts at the spa and on various food and beverage options, including the luxurious floating breakfast in-villa.
Both resorts offer an array of festive activities designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Eid ul Adha, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
Prepare for an unforgettable Eid break as The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, invites families to indulge in a four-day extravaganza from June 15 to 18, 2024. Recently awarded the title of ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, this sun-soaked haven promises an array of activities to keep guests of all ages engaged and entertained.
As you land in paradise on June 15, get crafty with a coconut oil making workshop by the pool in a tribute to Maldivian traditions; kick off your flip-flops for a blissful sunset yoga session; and tuck into a generous beachside Eid feast at BBQ Shak (USD 110 per person) as the stars twinkle. Then, it’s bingo but not as you know it at Todis Bar, where beats drop, prizes pop and dancing queens lead a night of non-stop fun.
On June 16, kick things off with a DIY Group Hammam session (USD 55 per person); then put on your social hat for the day’s showstopper, the vibrant Bodumas parade featuring a colorful procession of locals carrying a giant fish made of coconut palm leaves, before breaking into a dance-off with a twist of folklore. As night falls, indulge in an Eid buffet at Kula, or puff on fruity hookah pipes at poolside Shisha Lounge (USD 65 per person), with spiced Arabic coffee and refreshing mint tea flowing freely. Don’t miss the whirling wonder of the Egyptian tanoura performance, and dance under the stars as DJ spins the decks.
Following an exhilarating day of activities, June 17 is all about serenity, featuring a private Arabian dinner at Kula beach (USD 400 per couple) and live music and belly dancing at Todis beach. Finally, on June 18 guests can wrap up their Big Eid adventure with sunset yoga on Baby Island (USD 55 per person, as part of a group of six), then test their wits at the Eid Trivia Extravaganza at Todis bar – a brainy blast for the whole family.
Last but not least, the kiddos, kept busy with a programme of their own at Lil’ Shark Kid Club, will have a blast learning traditional Maldivian games like Ohvalhugondi and Kula Jinni, getting artsy with henna tattoos, and joining the rest of the family for the Bodumas parade. Plus, there’s pool time, movie magic with Aladdin, glitter painting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, Eid cookie decorating, crafts, and so much more.
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared the details of its upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration, from June 16th to June 18th, 2024. This year, the resort invites guests to fully immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind celebration. Celebrate the arrival of the new moon with a three-day event filled with cultural festivities, delicious food, and exclusive offers tailored for GCC travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Adha by providing a peaceful sanctuary for contemplation, gratitude, and participation in this significant occasion’s joyous festivities.
In celebration of Eid al-Adha, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has shared a fantastic offer exclusively for GCC market for bookings and stays until June 30, 2024, with a minimum stay of 3 nights. Guests are welcome to enjoy an attractive 30% discount on all villa categories, along with a wonderful selection of complimentary amenities such as an Arabic floating breakfast served in their private pool. Savour the tranquilly of a sunset cruise on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, take advantage of an irresistible 10% discount on watersports activities, and rejuvenate with a one-time complimentary 60-minute spa treatment for two adults at the private island overwater spa.
In addition to the thrilling offer, the resort has organised a variety of exciting activities for guests to enjoy during the three-day Eid celebrations. One of the highlights is the fishing competition, known as the Mas Race in Dhivehi. Mas Race is an exciting fishing game that brings families and friends together to embark on thrilling adventures in the bountiful seas. Participants can showcase their fishing skills and rely on a bit of luck to outshine their competitors. The champion reels in the biggest and most fish. The talented culinary team will expertly cook the guests’ personal catches to their liking, whether it’s steamed, grilled, or barbecued with authentic Maldivian flavours and flair. After all, sustainably caught fresh fish in the Maldives are unparalleled.
During the 3-day celebration, guests can also enjoy a large selection of watersports and big-game fishing with a 10% discount. With the surf season in full swell in the Maldives, this Eid, the resort invites all guests to start a new hobby, and what better way than to surf at Chickens Break while in Kuda Villingili? Surf, dive, watersport, and rejuvenate at The Spa with a 20% discount on signature massages.
The culinary highlight of Eid al-Adha is the sighting of the New Moon Eid dinner at The Restaurant, where guests can enjoy a bespoke Arabic-themed dinner featuring delicious dishes from across the Middle East and Eid specials from the Maldives.
The Kuda Fiyo Kid Club is excited to announce an unforgettable Eid celebration for children. The programme features a variety of traditional Maldivian games, including dhalhu vehttun (a local style of bowling), coconut leaf origami, the Eid kite challenge, and various arts and crafts activities.
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Celebrate the occasion of Eid Al-Adha by embracing island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To commemorate the holiday, the resort invites GCC travellers into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Guests are invited to indulge in stunning turquoise water views teeming with marine life, pristine untouched white-sand beaches and lush greenery amid the Indian Ocean. With an array of bespoke Eid activities happening for the holiday including sunset cruises, chakra yoga, coral regeneration, design artistry workshops and more, guests can step into a world of exceptional luxury, to enjoy the resorts breathtaking island home.
With only a short flight time from across the GCC, those visiting the island from Monday 17th June until Friday 21st June, can embark on captivating adventures and experiences for the whole family.
Dive into the crystal-clear waters and snorkel alongside majestic turtles or contribute to the preservation of the vibrant marine ecosystem with the hotel’s Coral Regeneration programme. Watch the sun dip below the horizon aboard a luxurious Sunset Dolphin Cruise or guests can try their luck at reeling in the catch of the day with a Big Game Fishing excursion. If guests are looking for something more challenging, try a Killer Abs workout or group Aerial Hoop Class. For those seeking a more creative activity, enjoy an Eid Design Artistry workshop and discover the joy of expression through art.
Nourish the body, mind, and soul with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives curated selection of indulgent experiences. Become immersed in the ancient practice of Chakra Yoga, harmonising inner energies amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, or learn how to give a Gua Sha Massage, where guests can transform their skincare routine by revealing radiant and rejuvenated skin. For those looking to experience something new, attend the Bamboo Tapping workshop where guests will discover a soothing rhythm.
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in culinary bliss with nightly Levantine cuisine served on the pristine sands of the hotel’s island paradise, courtesy of The White Journey. Guests can enjoy a Maldivian Night on the final evening of the Eid holiday, with a culinary journey underneath the stars where traditional flavours of the island can be enjoyed in every bite.
Keeping young hearts and minds engaged throughout the Eid holiday, the Ritz Kids programme offers a range of exciting activities. From crafting memories on the beach with Sandcastle Decoration to unleashing their inner artist with Eid Pallet Art Painting, children enjoy the holidays like never before. Children can also embark on a thrilling Eid Dhoni Boat Safari or unravel the mysteries of the island with an exciting Eid Treasure Hunt.
For an exclusive Eid activity, football legend Ivan Rakitic will be hosting two football workshops during the celebrations. The Saudi Pro League player and former Barcelona FC icon will be sharing his expertise with guests, and teaching life-long skills to aspiring young players.
