News
Westin doubles down on sleep with refreshed product, enhanced design, and globally acclaimed wellness programming
In a significant move to reinforce its reputation as a leader in the wellness hospitality sector, Westin Hotels & Resorts, a member of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has announced the global debut of its next generation Heavenly® Bed. This new iteration of their iconic bed is designed to offer guests an even more restorative sleep experience, an essential component of Westin’s 360-degree wellness approach.
The debut comes as the sleep sector is experiencing tremendous growth, projected to expand by over $400 billion through 2028. Recognizing sleep as a cornerstone of well-being, Westin has incorporated feedback from sleep experts, associates, and guests to refine the Heavenly Bed. Since its original launch in 1999, the Heavenly Bed has sold over 500,000 units, proving its popularity among travelers seeking unparalleled comfort.
“An industry benchmark was set with the launch of our legacy Heavenly Bed in 1999, and it now serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide the very best sleep experiences for guests around the world,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. “Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests.”
The next generation Heavenly Bed features several enhancements aimed at elevating sleep quality. These include a plush-top mattress with an innovative silver fiber weave, temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam, and hypoallergenic bedding components. The new design also incorporates a charcoal blanket and full-frame piping on pillowcases, delivering a warm, residential feel and a sophisticated aesthetic.
Experience the Next Generation Heavenly Bed at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Travelers eager to experience the new Heavenly Bed can do so at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, one of the prime destinations in Westin’s global portfolio. Nestled on the stunning Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, this resort offers a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features a range of accommodations including overwater villas and beachfront suites, all designed with a focus on wellness and comfort. Each room is now equipped with the next generation Heavenly Bed, ensuring guests enjoy a superior sleep experience amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
In addition to the upgraded sleeping arrangements, the resort provides an array of wellness amenities. Guests can indulge in holistic treatments at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, participate in fitness activities at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, and savor nutritious and delicious meals at the resort’s dining venues.
For those looking to blend luxury travel with wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort represents an ideal getaway. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings, partake in water sports and excursions, or simply relax and rejuvenate, all while enjoying the comfort of the new Heavenly Bed.
With its commitment to enhancing the well-being of its guests through innovations in sleep technology and design, Westin Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for wellness in hospitality. The introduction of the next generation Heavenly Bed is a testament to this dedication, promising travelers an unparalleled sleep experience that extends beyond their stay and into their overall well-being.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives Travelife Gold Certificate for second consecutive year
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that it has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability for the second consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognises the resort’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism practices, all while delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.
The Travelife Gold Certification is a globally recognised accolade presented to hotels and resorts that demonstrate exceptional performance in managing their environmental and social impacts responsibly. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi initially achieved this accreditation in 2022 and has since continued to prioritise sustainable practices, leading to this consecutive achievement.
“We are honoured to once again receive the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability,” said Erkaiym Tabyldieva, the Hygiene and Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations while providing unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are deeply committed to minimising our environmental footprint, supporting local communities, and promoting responsible tourism in the Maldives.”
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainability initiatives encompass a wide range of practices, including energy and water conservation, waste reduction and recycling, local sourcing of products, and community engagement. These eco-friendly measures not only contribute to the conservation of the delicate marine ecosystem surrounding the Maldives but also enhance the well-being of local communities and empower them economically.
As part of its sustainability journey, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continually seeks innovative ways to further enhance its environmental performance and social impact. From implementing energy-saving solutions to organising educational programmes on marine conservation, the resort remains steadfast in its mission to create a more sustainable future for the Maldives and beyond.
For travellers seeking a luxurious yet eco-conscious retreat in the heart of the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi stands as a beacon of sustainable hospitality excellence. With its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, the resort invites guests to experience the beauty of the Maldives while leaving a positive impact on the planet.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
Culture
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
Prepare for an unforgettable Eid break as The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, invites families to indulge in a four-day extravaganza from June 15 to 18, 2024. Recently awarded the title of ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, this sun-soaked haven promises an array of activities to keep guests of all ages engaged and entertained.
As you land in paradise on June 15, get crafty with a coconut oil making workshop by the pool in a tribute to Maldivian traditions; kick off your flip-flops for a blissful sunset yoga session; and tuck into a generous beachside Eid feast at BBQ Shak (USD 110 per person) as the stars twinkle. Then, it’s bingo but not as you know it at Todis Bar, where beats drop, prizes pop and dancing queens lead a night of non-stop fun.
On June 16, kick things off with a DIY Group Hammam session (USD 55 per person); then put on your social hat for the day’s showstopper, the vibrant Bodumas parade featuring a colorful procession of locals carrying a giant fish made of coconut palm leaves, before breaking into a dance-off with a twist of folklore. As night falls, indulge in an Eid buffet at Kula, or puff on fruity hookah pipes at poolside Shisha Lounge (USD 65 per person), with spiced Arabic coffee and refreshing mint tea flowing freely. Don’t miss the whirling wonder of the Egyptian tanoura performance, and dance under the stars as DJ spins the decks.
Following an exhilarating day of activities, June 17 is all about serenity, featuring a private Arabian dinner at Kula beach (USD 400 per couple) and live music and belly dancing at Todis beach. Finally, on June 18 guests can wrap up their Big Eid adventure with sunset yoga on Baby Island (USD 55 per person, as part of a group of six), then test their wits at the Eid Trivia Extravaganza at Todis bar – a brainy blast for the whole family.
Last but not least, the kiddos, kept busy with a programme of their own at Lil’ Shark Kid Club, will have a blast learning traditional Maldivian games like Ohvalhugondi and Kula Jinni, getting artsy with henna tattoos, and joining the rest of the family for the Bodumas parade. Plus, there’s pool time, movie magic with Aladdin, glitter painting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, Eid cookie decorating, crafts, and so much more.
Action
Amilla Maldives teams up with NGO to protect turtles
In celebration of World Turtle Day on May 23rd, 2024, Amilla Maldives, a haven nestled within the breathtaking Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, announced a new and exciting partnership with the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC), a local NGO dedicated to marine conservation. This collaboration allows guests to actively participate in protecting these magnificent creatures and their vital habitats.
Founded in Lhaviyani Atoll in 2012, the Atoll Marine Centre (AMC) has become a vital force for sea turtle conservation in the Maldives. Their mission extends far beyond rehabilitation of hatchlings once kept as ill-advised pets. AMC actively rescues and rehabilitates adult turtles entangled in fishing gear or stranded on beaches. Their dedication extends to restoring coral reefs, raising awareness within the local community, and educating future generations through engaging school programs. This partnership with Amilla Maldives marks AMC’s first venture outside their home atoll, signifying the growing importance of collaborative conservation efforts across the islands.
As a proud member of The Conscious Travel Foundation and an EarthCheck silver-certified resort, Amilla Maldives goes beyond offering luxurious accommodations. The resort prioritises sustainable practices and actively engages guests in environmental initiatives. To celebrate World Turtle Day, Amilla curated a series of unforgettable experiences that allowed guests to learn about and contribute to sea turtle conservation:
- Turtle Discovery Excursion: Witnessing the magic of turtles in their natural habitat through a guided snorkelling adventure.
- “Turtle Tales”: Educational talks by marine biologists, demystifying the lives of sea turtles and the threats they face.
- “Adopt-a-Turtle” Programme: An opportunity for guests to directly support AMC’s vital conservation efforts by symbolically adopting a turtle patient recovering at the centre
Amilla Maldives’ dedication to environmental responsibility extends far beyond World Turtle Day. The resort has implemented a series of ongoing initiatives that demonstrate their commitment to a sustainable future:
- Harnessing the Power of the Sun: A significant investment in solar panel installation has drastically reduced the resort’s reliance on diesel fuel, minimising its carbon footprint.
- Sustainable Amenities: Amilla Maldives has partnered with socially conscious brands to provide guests with refillable, eco-friendly toiletries packaged in PCR materials.
- Combating Plastic Waste: The resort has replaced single-use plastic water bottles with reusable Rolla Bottles for all guests. Partnering with Rolla Bottle ensures that a portion of the proceeds goes towards funding ocean plastic pollution clean-up solutions.
- Supporting Sustainable Fishing Practices: Amilla Maldives actively participates in the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” initiative. This program financially rewards local fishermen for adopting sustainable fishing practices that protect fragile coral reef ecosystems.
By choosing Amilla Maldives, travellers can indulge in luxurious comfort while contributing to vital marine conservation efforts. The resort offers a unique opportunity to combine an unforgettable vacation with the chance to make a positive impact on the environment. Let Amilla Maldives show you how luxury and sustainability can coexist beautifully.
Trending
