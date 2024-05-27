Westin doubles down on sleep with refreshed product, enhanced design, and globally acclaimed wellness programming

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that it has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability for the second consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognises the resort’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism practices, all while delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.

The Travelife Gold Certification is a globally recognised accolade presented to hotels and resorts that demonstrate exceptional performance in managing their environmental and social impacts responsibly. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi initially achieved this accreditation in 2022 and has since continued to prioritise sustainable practices, leading to this consecutive achievement.

“We are honoured to once again receive the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability,” said Erkaiym Tabyldieva, the Hygiene and Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations while providing unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are deeply committed to minimising our environmental footprint, supporting local communities, and promoting responsible tourism in the Maldives.”

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainability initiatives encompass a wide range of practices, including energy and water conservation, waste reduction and recycling, local sourcing of products, and community engagement. These eco-friendly measures not only contribute to the conservation of the delicate marine ecosystem surrounding the Maldives but also enhance the well-being of local communities and empower them economically.

As part of its sustainability journey, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continually seeks innovative ways to further enhance its environmental performance and social impact. From implementing energy-saving solutions to organising educational programmes on marine conservation, the resort remains steadfast in its mission to create a more sustainable future for the Maldives and beyond.

For travellers seeking a luxurious yet eco-conscious retreat in the heart of the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi stands as a beacon of sustainable hospitality excellence. With its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, the resort invites guests to experience the beauty of the Maldives while leaving a positive impact on the planet.

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.

For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.