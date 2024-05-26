Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives Travelife Gold Certificate for second consecutive year

Prepare for an unforgettable Eid break as The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, invites families to indulge in a four-day extravaganza from June 15 to 18, 2024. Recently awarded the title of ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, this sun-soaked haven promises an array of activities to keep guests of all ages engaged and entertained.

As you land in paradise on June 15, get crafty with a coconut oil making workshop by the pool in a tribute to Maldivian traditions; kick off your flip-flops for a blissful sunset yoga session; and tuck into a generous beachside Eid feast at BBQ Shak (USD 110 per person) as the stars twinkle. Then, it’s bingo but not as you know it at Todis Bar, where beats drop, prizes pop and dancing queens lead a night of non-stop fun.

On June 16, kick things off with a DIY Group Hammam session (USD 55 per person); then put on your social hat for the day’s showstopper, the vibrant Bodumas parade featuring a colorful procession of locals carrying a giant fish made of coconut palm leaves, before breaking into a dance-off with a twist of folklore. As night falls, indulge in an Eid buffet at Kula, or puff on fruity hookah pipes at poolside Shisha Lounge (USD 65 per person), with spiced Arabic coffee and refreshing mint tea flowing freely. Don’t miss the whirling wonder of the Egyptian tanoura performance, and dance under the stars as DJ spins the decks.

Following an exhilarating day of activities, June 17 is all about serenity, featuring a private Arabian dinner at Kula beach (USD 400 per couple) and live music and belly dancing at Todis beach. Finally, on June 18 guests can wrap up their Big Eid adventure with sunset yoga on Baby Island (USD 55 per person, as part of a group of six), then test their wits at the Eid Trivia Extravaganza at Todis bar – a brainy blast for the whole family.

Last but not least, the kiddos, kept busy with a programme of their own at Lil’ Shark Kid Club, will have a blast learning traditional Maldivian games like Ohvalhugondi and Kula Jinni, getting artsy with henna tattoos, and joining the rest of the family for the Bodumas parade. Plus, there’s pool time, movie magic with Aladdin, glitter painting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, Eid cookie decorating, crafts, and so much more.