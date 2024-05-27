Ifuru Island Maldives introduces new perfume

In a significant move to reinforce its reputation as a leader in the wellness hospitality sector, Westin Hotels & Resorts, a member of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has announced the global debut of its next generation Heavenly® Bed. This new iteration of their iconic bed is designed to offer guests an even more restorative sleep experience, an essential component of Westin’s 360-degree wellness approach.

The debut comes as the sleep sector is experiencing tremendous growth, projected to expand by over $400 billion through 2028. Recognizing sleep as a cornerstone of well-being, Westin has incorporated feedback from sleep experts, associates, and guests to refine the Heavenly Bed. Since its original launch in 1999, the Heavenly Bed has sold over 500,000 units, proving its popularity among travelers seeking unparalleled comfort.

“An industry benchmark was set with the launch of our legacy Heavenly Bed in 1999, and it now serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide the very best sleep experiences for guests around the world,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. “Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests.”

The next generation Heavenly Bed features several enhancements aimed at elevating sleep quality. These include a plush-top mattress with an innovative silver fiber weave, temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam, and hypoallergenic bedding components. The new design also incorporates a charcoal blanket and full-frame piping on pillowcases, delivering a warm, residential feel and a sophisticated aesthetic.

Experience the Next Generation Heavenly Bed at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Travelers eager to experience the new Heavenly Bed can do so at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, one of the prime destinations in Westin’s global portfolio. Nestled on the stunning Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, this resort offers a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features a range of accommodations including overwater villas and beachfront suites, all designed with a focus on wellness and comfort. Each room is now equipped with the next generation Heavenly Bed, ensuring guests enjoy a superior sleep experience amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.

In addition to the upgraded sleeping arrangements, the resort provides an array of wellness amenities. Guests can indulge in holistic treatments at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, participate in fitness activities at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, and savor nutritious and delicious meals at the resort’s dining venues.

For those looking to blend luxury travel with wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort represents an ideal getaway. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings, partake in water sports and excursions, or simply relax and rejuvenate, all while enjoying the comfort of the new Heavenly Bed.

With its commitment to enhancing the well-being of its guests through innovations in sleep technology and design, Westin Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for wellness in hospitality. The introduction of the next generation Heavenly Bed is a testament to this dedication, promising travelers an unparalleled sleep experience that extends beyond their stay and into their overall well-being.