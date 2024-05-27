News
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces new perfume
Ifuru Island Maldives has done it again, blowing minds with their latest addition to the resort: the tantalizing Ifuru Maldives perfume, a must-try for all guests.
In collaboration with Essence On, the resort has crafted a delightful scent inspired by the invigorating Sea Breeze. This fragrance is infused with fresh, floral notes of Tangerine, Almond, and Nectarine, and enhanced by Orchid, Coconut, and Jasmine. Additionally, Heliotrope, Cedarwood, and Vanilla have been added to provide a deeper, more complex aroma.
The result is a light, fresh fragrance that is both intimate and rich. Perfect for any occasion, this unisex perfume evokes memories of the Maldivian breeze, white sandy beaches, and hot sunny days at Ifuru Island Maldives.
“I love that a scent can make memories come alive. Scent is the most powerful memory and we wanted you to take a bit of magic home with you,” says Rochelle Kilgariff, General Manager and Island Vibe Boss.
The fragrance is available for purchase at $50 plus taxes from the resort’s retail boutique.
Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
As Eid ul Adha approaches, Lily Hotels has announced spectacular celebrations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. These celebrations will be from 16th to 20th June 2024.
Located in the heart of South Ari atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, will kick off their festivities in the evening with a vibrant ‘Maali’ parade. This traditional parade showcases the rich cultural folklore of the Maldives, featuring participants dressed as iconic characters from ancient tales.
On the 17th June, guests are invited to Vibes for a night filled with festive drinks, live music, and dancing. Celebrate Eid in style with an evening of joy and entertainment. The celebrations conclude with a friendly football match between the Lily Beach team and guests at the beautiful football grounds at Lily Beach, fostering camaraderie and fun to cap off the Eid festivities on the 18th of June.
In the tucked away, Haa Alif atoll in the Maldives, the celebrations for Eid begin on the 17th June at Hideaway with the traditional Bodu Mas parade. This captivating parade features a large fish made from thatch, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums. The day continues with a spectacular Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant, followed by live music entertainment and a DJ.
On the following day, guests may inulge in a special Arabian nightcap with 40% off on drinks, perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. The celebrations conclude with an exquisite Arabian-themed barbecue dinner at Oasis Long Beach, complemented by soft live music. Throughout the celebration period, guests can enjoy special discounts at the spa and on various food and beverage options, including the luxurious floating breakfast in-villa.
Both resorts offer an array of festive activities designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Eid ul Adha, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.
Westin doubles down on sleep with refreshed product, enhanced design, and globally acclaimed wellness programming
In a significant move to reinforce its reputation as a leader in the wellness hospitality sector, Westin Hotels & Resorts, a member of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has announced the global debut of its next generation Heavenly® Bed. This new iteration of their iconic bed is designed to offer guests an even more restorative sleep experience, an essential component of Westin’s 360-degree wellness approach.
The debut comes as the sleep sector is experiencing tremendous growth, projected to expand by over $400 billion through 2028. Recognizing sleep as a cornerstone of well-being, Westin has incorporated feedback from sleep experts, associates, and guests to refine the Heavenly Bed. Since its original launch in 1999, the Heavenly Bed has sold over 500,000 units, proving its popularity among travelers seeking unparalleled comfort.
“An industry benchmark was set with the launch of our legacy Heavenly Bed in 1999, and it now serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide the very best sleep experiences for guests around the world,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International. “Understanding the devoted fanbase the legacy bed has garnered over the years; our goal was to listen and carefully review every aspect of the guest and associate experience, ensuring each update was both intentional and impactful. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of both loyal and future Westin guests across the globe and again raise the bar for the comfort of our guests.”
The next generation Heavenly Bed features several enhancements aimed at elevating sleep quality. These include a plush-top mattress with an innovative silver fiber weave, temperature-regulating gel-infused memory foam, and hypoallergenic bedding components. The new design also incorporates a charcoal blanket and full-frame piping on pillowcases, delivering a warm, residential feel and a sophisticated aesthetic.
Experience the Next Generation Heavenly Bed at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Travelers eager to experience the new Heavenly Bed can do so at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, one of the prime destinations in Westin’s global portfolio. Nestled on the stunning Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, this resort offers a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features a range of accommodations including overwater villas and beachfront suites, all designed with a focus on wellness and comfort. Each room is now equipped with the next generation Heavenly Bed, ensuring guests enjoy a superior sleep experience amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
In addition to the upgraded sleeping arrangements, the resort provides an array of wellness amenities. Guests can indulge in holistic treatments at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, participate in fitness activities at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, and savor nutritious and delicious meals at the resort’s dining venues.
For those looking to blend luxury travel with wellness, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort represents an ideal getaway. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings, partake in water sports and excursions, or simply relax and rejuvenate, all while enjoying the comfort of the new Heavenly Bed.
With its commitment to enhancing the well-being of its guests through innovations in sleep technology and design, Westin Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for wellness in hospitality. The introduction of the next generation Heavenly Bed is a testament to this dedication, promising travelers an unparalleled sleep experience that extends beyond their stay and into their overall well-being.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi receives Travelife Gold Certificate for second consecutive year
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that it has been awarded the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability for the second consecutive year. This prestigious certification recognises the resort’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism practices, all while delivering exceptional hospitality experiences.
The Travelife Gold Certification is a globally recognised accolade presented to hotels and resorts that demonstrate exceptional performance in managing their environmental and social impacts responsibly. Sun Siyam Iru Fushi initially achieved this accreditation in 2022 and has since continued to prioritise sustainable practices, leading to this consecutive achievement.
“We are honoured to once again receive the Travelife Gold Certificate for Accommodation Sustainability,” said Erkaiym Tabyldieva, the Hygiene and Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. “This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations while providing unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are deeply committed to minimising our environmental footprint, supporting local communities, and promoting responsible tourism in the Maldives.”
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s sustainability initiatives encompass a wide range of practices, including energy and water conservation, waste reduction and recycling, local sourcing of products, and community engagement. These eco-friendly measures not only contribute to the conservation of the delicate marine ecosystem surrounding the Maldives but also enhance the well-being of local communities and empower them economically.
As part of its sustainability journey, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continually seeks innovative ways to further enhance its environmental performance and social impact. From implementing energy-saving solutions to organising educational programmes on marine conservation, the resort remains steadfast in its mission to create a more sustainable future for the Maldives and beyond.
For travellers seeking a luxurious yet eco-conscious retreat in the heart of the Maldives, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi stands as a beacon of sustainable hospitality excellence. With its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement, the resort invites guests to experience the beauty of the Maldives while leaving a positive impact on the planet.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares programme prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimise the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
For more information about Sun Siyam Cares and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-cares/.
