Maldives becomes Qatar’s first ‘Travel Bubble Holiday’ destination, exclusive offers announced

Qatar Airways Holidays has launched “Travel Bubble Holidays” to the Maldives, making the Indian Ocean tourist paradise the first travel corridor established by the Arab nation.

The holiday packages come days after the Qatari government added the Maldives to its Covid-19 Green List.

All packages are available for booking from now to December 24, for travel from December 1 to January 7, 2021.

Two high-end properties, the four-star Sandies Bathala Maldives, and the five-star Diamonds Thudufushi Beach and Water Villas, are exclusively available for guests traveling from Qatar. The two island resorts will promote responsible and restriction-free international travel.

Combined flight and hotel packages to the Maldives from Qatar Airways Holidays start at QR 5,460 (approximately $1,500) per person for a minimum stay length of five nights.

All packages are inclusive of return flights between Qatar and the Maldives on Qatar Airways, accommodation on full board basis, return airport transfers, and all taxes.

Guests will have access to all hotel facilities, be able to upgrade their meal package, enjoy heavily discounted rates off retail outlets and enjoy flexible cancellation policies.

Qatari nationals and residents who book the “Travel Bubble Holidays” to the Maldives are exempted from applying for an Exceptional Entry Permit and will not need to quarantine or self-isolate upon return (provided that their Covid-19 test result is negative).

The offers are available to Qatari nationals, their travel companions, and QID holders.

All travellers will need to fulfil these requirements:

Take a PCR test in Doha and get a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate issued no more than 96 hours prior to departure. This is a requirement of the Maldives government.

Sign a release form committing to the terms and conditions of the exclusive Travel Bubble Holidays.

Take a rapid PCR test at HIA. Results will be available within 15 minutes and passengers will be allowed to travel if negative.

Take a PCR test upon arrival into Doha. If negative, return home without the need to quarantine or self-isolate.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways is expanding its operations to the Maldives, in a bid to boost access to the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination this winter holiday season.

From December 18, the Qatari flag carrier will offer twice daily service between Doha and Male instead of the current one flight per day.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.