Story of Raajje: Milaidhoo Island to host Maldivian-themed festive celebrations

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is rooted in the culture and history of the Maldives, showcasing and embracing the rich heritage from the times of ancient seafarers and fishermen.

Guests can experience new excursions, local traditions and cookery, and explore what life was like in the Dhiveihi Raajje before the Maldives became the picture perfect holiday destination.

After this uncertain and difficult year, the Milaidhoo family invites guests to enjoy the last few days of 2020 and to relax and unwind where the hustle and hardship of lockdowns is left far behind and the focus instead is on what matters most this season: loved ones and joy.

Guests can expect culinary splendour, holistic and meaningful experiences, in a setting of barefoot informality on a blissful island where they can let go and belong

As a special festive season treat, guests can join a specially curated day trip “Out of Island” excursion, where couples or a small group cruise on ‘Saimaa’ — a traditional Maldivian Dhoni — to a local island where exploration and adventure awaits. They will visit the fruit and vegetable plantation ‘Anhenun Fushi’ to discover local produce and enjoy a light lunch on the beach.

Guests will also have the chance to snorkel around a deserted island and possibly be accompanied as the Dhoni cruises by one of the many dolphin pods in Baa Atoll.

This year’s festive season will be showcasing traditional Maldivian dishes and flavours, dresses and artefacts, and allows guests to experience Maldivian culture and the heritage that is honoured in the architecture and lifestyle of Milaidhoo.

Cultural shows, local drinks and food tastings will be part of the festive days as well as culinary splendour from all around the world.

Celebration cocktail receptions and dinners will create the festive mood encouraging guests to escape from stress and winter blues in a serene setting under the starry Milaidhoo sky.

Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom-made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include overwater spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. The unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Its innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

Milaidhoo can be easily reached via a 30-minute seaplane from the Maldives main Velana International Airport or a 25-minutes domestic flight to Dharavandhoo airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minutes speedboat transfer to the resort.

Rates over festive season 2020/2021 start from $2,777 per night, per person in a Water Pool Villa. For more information and bookings, please email reservations@milaidhoo.com or visit www.milaidhoo.com.