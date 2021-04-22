Qatar Airways Holidays launches new quarantine-free Maldives packages

Qatar Airways Holidays (QRH) has launched new quarantine-free holiday packages to the Maldives, Istanbul and Tbilisi.

Qatari citizens and residents who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination will have an exclusive opportunity for a much-awaited vacation, followed by a quarantine-free return to Qatar.

With more options available, fully vaccinated travellers can choose between a tranquil and luxurious escape in the Maldives, a culture-filled city break at the crossroads of Europe and Asia in Istanbul, or a Georgian gastronomic experience around Tbilisi’s cobbled streets.

Qatar Airways Holidays’ customers can now book their holiday packages and other travel services through the newly launched Arabic website. This accessible platform was developed in response to increasing demand among Arabic speaking travellers, and reflects the unwavering commitment of the leisure division of Qatar Airways Group to offer a seamless travel experience.

Visitors to qatarairwaysholidays.com can also book the sought-after ‘Summer in Greece’ holiday package and benefit from up to 40 per cent off the normal price for vacations in Athens and Mykonos. The Holiday offer starts at QAR 4,380 per person, for three nights and includes flights, daily breakfast, transfers and local assistance for sightseeing and excursions. The offer is for travel between 14 May and 30 September 2021.

Qatar Airways Holidays’ three-night all-inclusive package to the Maldives with the option to choose between two luxury hotels – Diamonds Thudufushi and Sandies Bathala – with prices starting from QAR 5,766, which includes return seaplane transfer to the resorts.

Holiday packages to Istanbul start at QAR 2,420 and in Tbilisi at QAR 3,340, for a four-night stay and including flights.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

Now with four flights per day between Doha and Male, Qatar Airways provides a daily seat capacity of over 1,100 to the Maldives.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.