Cora Cora Maldives to open Oct 1

Cora Cora Maldives has appointed Martin van der Reijden as General Manager of this new resort, opening in the unspoilt Raa Atoll on October 1.

Dutch-born Martin has decades of experience with major hotel projects, including Crossroads, Lux* North Male Atoll, Per Aquum resorts and 16 years with Hilton International.

Having worked in the Maldives for the past 10 years, Martin has become known in the industry for his solid expertise in leading on all aspects of pre-opening, from planning and construction to team-building, finance and IT infrastructure. He has a passion for the Maldives and strongly supports local talents.

As a former managing director for hotel interior design company Miaja Design, he is well-placed to ensure a strong design aesthetic, which reflects the setting and culture of the resort.

The redevelopment of Cora Cora Maldives will see the island — 45 minutes by seaplane from Male — open with 100 villas, split between overwater and beach-front.

Positioned as an affordable luxury all-inclusive resort with a unique cultural offering, it will appeal to couples and families from a wide range of destinations, including the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The villa interiors will have a completely new visual aesthetic, with lighter, brighter colours and original Maldivian artworks which reflect the setting and mood of the resort.

When guests aren’t snorkelling or diving in the island’s coral-rich waters or relaxing on the sugar-soft white-sand beaches that fringe the island, they can dine at four restaurants, sip cocktails at two bars, be pampered at the spa pavilion, work on their fitness at the gym and watersports centre or take their pick of the resort’s new swimming pools.

The island’s layout and placement of villas will mean couples can relax in a tranquil setting while families can have fun in their own private space or at the island’s kids’ club.

Unique to the Maldives, the resort includes a museum of Maldivian art and culture, with more than 400 artefacts and artworks. Working with a renowned local artist, the villas will also feature original Maldivian artworks.

Cora Cora Maldives will also offer a very attractive Premium All-inclusive Meal Plan, created by Culinary Director Umberto Piccolini, who previously worked with Martin at Crossroads.

“We’re establishing Cora Cora Maldives as a vibrant, colourful resort with an emphasis on excellent, healthy food, a heritage museum with a Maldivian art collection, a lush interior landscape, and beaches, waters and reefs that are wonderfully preserved. And the all-inclusive plan means guests can truly relax and enjoy the resort,” Martin said.

“I see Cora Cora Maldives as a place where people can be themselves, while also connecting with our culture, making the most of our island’s natural beauty, and going home with a suitcase full of enriching experiences.”